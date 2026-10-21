Checking in on recent former Eagles: A.J. Brown can't catch, Cam Jurgens can't get healthy

It's been six weeks of hell for the Eagles this season and things seemingly can't get much worse for the 2-4 squad, right in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Their QB1 is out for the year due to blood clots in his lungs and several more of their Super Bowl winning roster is retired or in the infirmary.

Did the front office, led by Howie Roseman, make any logistical mistakes this past offseason? Or are most of their personnel issues simply bad luck?

Here's a quick whiparound as we look at how several key contributors from last season's NFC East title team are doing in new homes so far in the 2026 season:

Cam Jurgens, C, Ravens

The Eagles traded Jurgens for a second and fifth round pick, and so far, they're winning the trade. Jurgens has not been able to get himself out of the NFL's concussion protocol and has yet to make his Baltimore debut. We'll have to see if he's fully healthy and looking like his Pro Bowl caliber self when he finally gets on the field.

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

Eagles fans are probably feeling good about Brown as well. Jettisoned for a future first round pick this offseason, Brown was knocked out of his Patriots debut and onto the IR, where he missed five games. He returned last Sunday and had 10 targets. That's usually a recipe for Brown to do some real damage. But the former Eagles' All-Pro only caught three of those passes for 27 yards. Imagine if that had happened while he was in Philly.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Raiders

Do the Eagles miss their one-time stud linebacker? Dean has been healthy all year in Las Vegas, and leads all Raiders defenders with 56 tackles. He also has 1.5 sacks, four TFL and leads the NFL with three forced fumbles. This offseason the Eagles failed to match the three-year, $36 million the Raiders offered Dean, deciding they liked their LB depth. Zack Baun has been great when he's been healthy with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell splitting time at the other starter spot to mixed results.

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Panthers

Phillips had a half a sack last week against his former team, upping his season total to 2.5. He's dealt with hamstring issues all year and missed some playing time because of it, but the lackluster Eagles front four no doubt would be better with Phillips on the team. Was he worth the $120 million (over four years) Carolina threw his way? Roseman and company are confident he was not, instead trading two second round picks for Jonathan Greenard. Greenard has played in parts of three games and has zero sacks, and one total tackle.

Reed Blankenship, S, Texans

The former starting safety, who made the Eagles roster and won a Super Bowl as an undrafted free agent, has been up and down in his new digs in Houston. A few weeks ago against the Colts he had an interception and two passes defended, but since hasn't done much in coverage. He has a 108.0 QB rating against on 33 targets so far in 2026.

Sydney Brown, S, Falcons

Brown has played on about 36% of defensive snaps in Atlanta. He has a forced fumble and not much else on his stat sheet so far.

Za'Darius Smith, LB, Falcons

Smith, who retired briefly during his tenure with the Eagles due to serious personal issues, returned to the NFL and had a sack last week for the Falcons, giving him 3.5 for the season. He's been on the field for 94% of snaps this season.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Falcons

A third straight Falcon, Dotson had a really solid showing in Week 6 against the Bears, catching three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He has more touchdowns (two) in six games with the Falcons than he had in 34 games with the Eagles.

AJ Dillon, RB, Panthers

He has 17 rushes for 43 yards so far in Carolina, where he's a backup to Chuba Hubbard.

Ben VanSumeren, FB/LB, Chiefs

The converted fullback is playing mostly on special teams for the undefeated Chiefs, where has five tackles.

Josh Uche, LB, Dolphins

The one-time depth pass rusher has found a solid home in Miami. Two weeks ago, Uche recovered a fumble. He also has a sack, playing on 67% of defensive snaps.

Patrick Johnson, DE, Raiders

The former Eagles draft pick has played on 24 total snaps on defense for Las Vegas this year.

Kyle Granson, TE, Titans

The former depth tight end has the same role in Tennessee, where he's only seen action in two games.

John Metchie III, WR, Panthers

Metchie had two catches for 24 yards against the Eagles last week. He has seven catches for 80 yards on the season.

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Raiders

Ojulari is on the Raiders practice squad.

Matt Pryor, OT, Patriots

Pryor was snagged from the Cardinals' practice squad by New England. He's since played in two games with the defending AFC champs.

A few other former Eagles from the 2025 squad who are not actively playing right now:



• Brandon Graham, • Future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired after Week 4 • Brandon Graham,

• Adoree' Jackson , a cornerback, is not currently on an NFL team.

• Brandon Johnson , another cornerback, landed with the Seahawks but was waived in August after getting hurt.

a legendary Eagles pass rusher, retired from the NFL for good after making a return last season., a cornerback, is not currently on an NFL team., another cornerback, landed with the Seahawks but was waived in August after getting hurt.

• Brett Toth, a former Eagles swing tackle, is on IR with the 49ers right now.

• Another offensive tackle, Cameron Williams, was claimed after roster cuts by the Falcons. He was placed on IR last week.



SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports