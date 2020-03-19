More Health:

March 19, 2020

Chester County to provide Delaware County with health services to fight coronavirus spread

Delco is the only county in the Philly region without a health department

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Delaware County Chester County coronavirus CDC/DR. FRED MURPHY/VIA WIKIMEDIA

Delaware County, which does not have a health department, will be provided health services by neighboring Chester County during the coronavirus outbreak. Officials from the counties announced the partnership on Thursday, March 20, 2020. Delaware County will pay 30% of all unreimbursed coronavirus costs that Chester County absorbs while serving both counties.

Chester County will provide Delaware County, which does not have a health department, with health services to mitigate the spread of coronavirus for the duration of the outbreak, officials from both counties announced Thursday.

The agreement was approved by Delaware County officials on Wednesday before being officially unveiled on Thursday, the Delaware County Daily Times reported. The state has also approved the partnership, as well.

Some of the services that Chester County will provide for its neighbors to the southeast include expanded testing for COVID-19, case investigation and surveillance, quarantine designations, daily monitoring of emergency room occupancy in hospitals, and a public call center.

Delaware County will be required to pay 30% of all unreimbursed coronavirus costs that Chester County absorbs while serving both counties.

Delaware County is the only county in the Philadelphia region that does not have a health department. As a result, the county doesn’t know who the its residents are that have tested positive for the virus, where they live, or how many people have been tested. The state health department currently has that information.

Conversations between officials from both counties began last week, and Chester County determined it had the resources available to take on Delaware County’s needs. The two sides agreed to the partnership this past Saturday, Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said on Thursday.

“Our priority is to make sure our citizens remain safe and healthy,” Moskowitz said. “Partnerships are an extremely important part of our focus. Delaware and Chester counties have a long history of working together and supporting each other in times of need, especially when it comes to public safety and public health.”

Delaware County officials said it will take approximately 18-24 months to establish a health department in the county, but they are currently waiting for approval from the state.

Pennsylvania currently has 185 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, with one death occurring thus far in the state as a result of COVID-19. The vast majority of cases in Pennsylvania have popped up in the Philadelphia region, with 14 cases so far in Delaware County and 10 in Chester County. Montgomery County has 37 coronavirus cases and Philadelphia has 33. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Government COVID-19 Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles finalize trade for Lions CB Darius Slay
031920DariusSlay

Jersey Shore

Cape May County official to Philly residents: Stay away until coronavirus restrictions ease
Jersey Shore coronavirus

Prevention

Millennials may be spreading coronavirus unknowingly – to the detriment of seniors
Millennials coronavirus asymptomatic spread

Sixers

Retro Observations: Game 3 of 2001 NBA Finals is forgotten 'What if?' moment in Sixers history
AllenIversonGame32001Finals

Instagram

Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style
Work from home fashion Instagram

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved