November 13, 2025

'A Christmas Story: The Musical' brings holiday nostalgia to Walnut Street Theatre

The family-friendly production begins previews Nov. 18 and officially opens Nov. 26.

Pictured: Tyler Jai Knowles.

Walnut Street Theatre is getting into the holiday spirit with “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Audiences can catch early previews starting Nov. 18 before the show officially opens on Nov. 26 and continues through Jan. 4. The show follows Ralphie Parker, a kid in 1940s Indiana who wants one thing more than anything for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB gun.

The musical includes all the well-known moments from the movie, like the leg lamp, the pink bunny pajamas, the flagpole dare and the visit to the department-store Santa. It also adds a playful score with big group numbers and daydream scenes that bring Ralphie’s imagination to life.

Two local young actors, Tyler Jai Knowles of Red Hill and Raphael Sommer of Merion, will share the role of Ralphie, and a host of other local performers will join them on stage throughout the production.

Performances start with previews on Nov. 18. The theater will offer several accessible shows, including open captioning on Nov. 30, audio description on Dec. 11 and ASL interpretation on Jan. 2. A Kids Night performance is planned for Dec. 2, which allows a child to attend for free with a paid adult ticket.

For tickets and more information, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org or call 215-574-3550.

"A Christmas Story: The Musical"

Runs Nov. 18 - Jan. 4, 2026
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

