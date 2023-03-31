North Philly block to be renamed after slain Temple University police officer

A North Philadelphia city block will be renamed to honor slain Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, who was fatally shot while on duty last month.

City Council voted to unanimously Thursday to designate the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue as "Christopher Fitzgerald Way." The resolution explained that Fitzgerald quickly became known by his fellow Temple University police officers for "his hard work and and dedication to his oath to keep the public safe."

Fitzgerald, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, was

shortly after 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 while making a pedestrian stop of three people near Temple's campus at 1700 W. Montgomery Ave. He had been patrolling alone and

when he was gunned down, police said.

A husband and father of four, Fitzgerald was a member of several advocacy groups to raise awareness about gun violence, the resolution reads.

"Officer Fitzgerald has served our community proudly," Jennifer Griffin, Temple University's vice president for public safety, said shortly after his death. "His father has shared that he was proud to be a police officer, but that he exceptionally loved being a Temple University police officer. Through his final act as a police officer being proactive in the community that he loved, he was working to change the trajectory of increasing violence in Philadelphia, and now it is up to all of us to continue the work."

Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old from Bucks County, was arrested the following day and has been changed with murder. Since Fitzgerald's killing the university has faced increased criticism over public safety concerns and response from its leadership.

Fitzgerald was memorialized during a public funeral service at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in February attended by Griffin, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Rep. Amen Brown and dozens of fellow officers. He was remembered as a hero and "the very best of us," who loved his legacy in law enforcement.

"Officer Christopher Fitzgerald's senseless death has touched us all," Shapiro said during the funeral. "The tears and the prayers stretch from this great city all the way across our vast Commonwealth. I'm keenly aware that no words spoken, no tributes offered can convey the depth of loss that must occupy your (his family's) hearts today. Our words cannot take away from the pain you must endure."

Temple University paid for Fitzgerald's funeral and will cover the tuition for his children if they attend college at Temple. The university's board of trustees has donated more than $450,000 to Temple's Fallen Heroes Fund, which will be given to Fitzgerald's family and is still collecting donations.

On March 8, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency granted Temple University $1.7 million in state funding to upgrade its police department's technology and enhance public safety at the North Philadelphia campus.

The state grant will support Temple's police in upgrading gunshot detection and license plate reader technology, officer retention, recruitment bonuses, crisis intervention, de-escalation training, rape aggression defense training, security cameras and improvements to its crime supporting system.

The grant comes as police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain officers. After Samuel Collington, a student from Delaware County, was shot and killed near the university's campus in November 2021, outgoing Temple University President Jason Wingard pledged to increase the police force by 50%.