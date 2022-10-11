More Culture:

October 11, 2022

Citizens Bank Park adds 'Phillies gobbler' to the menu for games during the playoffs

Aramark announced new menu items at the baseball park for the NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, including, 'Chickie's & Pete's Crabby Sweets' and a 'S'more milkshake'

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Phillies
Phillies concessions Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Aramark Sports+ Entertainment unveiled its Postseason Lineup for Citizens Bank Park Monday, including three new concessions items. This is photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia is alive and well these days, with the Eagles soaring to a 5-0 record, the Sixers a week away from what appears to be a promising season, and the Phillies winning a playoff series for the first time in over a decade.

This Friday, the Phillies will host game three of the NLDS vs. the Atlanta Braves; fans who attend the game can enjoy three new fall-inspired menu items at Citizens Bank Park.

Related: Bake'N Bacon food truck owner to take over Devil's Den storefront in South Philly

On Monday, Aramark Sports + Entertainment unveiled its new food options as a part of its Postseason Lineup at the Phillies' ballpark and at Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros play. Here's a look at what fans can order in South Philly.


Phillies Gobbler

Move over, Wawa, there's a new gobbler in town. Sold in section 139, fans can order a sandwich made with freshly carved turkey, topped with stuffing and cranberry sage aioli on a piece of long roll bread and drizzled with gravy. The gobbler costs $14.99.

Chickie's & Pete's Crabby Sweets

Crab fries from Philly bar and restaurant Chickie's and Pete's are a staple at a game inside any of the three stadiums in the Philadelphia Sports Complex. The crinkle-cut french fries seasoned in crab spices with a side of creamy cheese dipping sauce are a fan favorite.

The Philadelphia-based chain will offer a sweet treat at its concession stand inside the baseball stadium during the playoffs. The Crabby Sweets are sweet potato fries that come with a cinnamon maple dipping sauce. You can also get a side of cheese dipping sauce. The fries are available in section 102 for $12.99

S'more milkshake

Ice cream and baseball games go hand-in-hand. As the Phillies chase a divisional series victory against their NL East division rival Braves this October, fans can order a s'more milkshake reminiscent of nights by the campfire. For $8.99, fans can buy milkshakes with handspun Richman's vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, chocolate syrup, and a marshmallow at Boardwalk Eats, located in section 142.

Postseason lineup Phillies concessions

Before the regular season opened in April, Aramark announced several concession stand additions to Citizens Bank Park.

The stadium introduced Manco & Manco Pizza, sold in 12-inch personal pies, Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken, and a new PBJ burger from Boardwalk Eats, along with several other new food and drink options for patrons.

The Phillies series starts in Atlanta at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday and shifts to Philadelphia Friday at a time to be determined. The team went 8-11 against the defending World Series champs during the regular season. 
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Phillies Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia Phillies Baseball Aramark

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Michael Nutter to co-chair U.S. Treasury's first racial equity committee
Michael Nutter US Treasury

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Breast cancer awareness campaigns often overlook those with metastatic cancer – here’s how they can do better
Breast cancer ribbon

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
100922JalenHurts

Music

Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?
Phillies celebrate playoff series win "Dancing On My Own"

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Halloween weekend with turnip-carving demonstrations
Halloween weekend Museum of the American Revolution

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved