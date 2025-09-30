Section of City Avenue to be reduced to one lane both ways for nearly two years

September 30, 2025
Portions of City Avenue will undergo a nearly two-year construction project that will reduce it to one lane in both directions starting Wednesday.
The section of U.S. Route 1 between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 47th Street will be partially closed until June 1, 2027, for a $22.4 million bridge repair in Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
The rehabilitation project will repair the arch bridge over SEPTA's tracks, which will include upgrading the area's sidewalks, utility lines, roadways and protective barriers. Ramps and stairs will be added to improve pedestrian access between City Avenue, SEPTA's Bala Station and the Parkside Cynwyd trail. The project will be funded using 80% federal dollars and 20% from the state.
Access to businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the construction process and operations at Bala Station will not be impacted, PennDOT said.
Due to the high activity of the corridor and the bridge's aging infrastructure, rehabilitation work is needed to promote long-term safety and accessibility for drivers and pedestrians.
The existing bridge, which was originally constructed in 1910, was last widened in 1934 and is in visual disrepair. According to Helen Reinbrecht, community relations coordinator with PennDOT, annual average daily travel along the project area is 12,458.
Since one lane will remain open, there are no officially approved alternate routes for commuters who rely on City Avenue, but Reinbrecht advised drivers to expect delays, give themselves extra time to move through the corridor and check traffic reports.