More News:

March 27, 2025

Councilmember Kendra Brooks seeks help finding her miniature poodle Buzz, who she said was stolen

A man told police that he witnessed two women in a gray Nissan take the dog on Saturday afternoon in Nicetown.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Pets
Kenda Brooks missing dog Provided image/Kendra Brooks

Councilmember Kendra Brooks said her miniature poodle named Buzz, above, was stolen over the weekend and was still missing as of Thursday afternoon.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks got choked up at City Hall on Thursday as she asked for the public's help in finding her missing dog, who she said was stolen over the weekend. 

The 5-year-old miniature poodle named Buzz was last seen at 15th and Wingohocking streets on Saturday in Nicetown, Brooks said. The family adopted the dog during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MORE: Wild turkey on solo 'adventure' captures curiosity of Fishtown residents

Philadelphia Police said they responded to a call around 3 p.m. Saturday that the dog escaped through a gate while it was in the backyard. Security footage from a nearby store showed the animal with a man, who told police he found the dog wandering around and gave it to two women in a gray Nissan who claimed they were the dog's owners. 

Brooks' office said they were able to get Ring video of the vehicle but not the license plate, and that police have no credible leads at this time.

The dog wasn't wearing a collar or tags, but he is microchipped so a veterinarian or shelter would be able to identify him. Brooks said she does not plan to press charges if he is found, and that she, her daughters and grandchildren are devastated by the loss. 

"I'm just asking if you have my dog, you can drop him off at any animal shelter or high school, and he will be reconnected with our family," Brooks said during Thursday's City Council meeting. 

Councilmember Cindy Bass, a self-proclaimed dog-lover, also showed her support to Brooks. Bass, who said she's a board member at Animal Care and Control Team, although she's not listed on the website, noted the overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. 

"I'm enraged about the theft of any dog because I know that on any given basis, any given day, we probably take in between 12 and 20 dogs that aren't coming back out," Bass said. "So if you want a dog, don't steal somebody else's, go and get your own." 

Anyone with information has been asked to call Brooks' office at 215-686-0461.

PhillyVoice staff writer Michael Tanenbaum contributed to this report.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Pets Philadelphia Dogs City Council Investigations Kendra Brooks

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Sponsored

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved