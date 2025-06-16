App helps nursing parents find lactation rooms in City Center municipal buildings

Philadelphia took a step to make lactation spaces more accessible, launching a new database to help nursing parents locate rooms around Center City.

The Lactation Spaces Finder App directs users to sites through searches on a map, with results being able to be filtered by room type, cleanliness and whether amenities like microwaves, refrigerators and mirrors are available. Time slots can also be scheduled at some locations.

There are 26 lactation spaces in 18 different municipal buildings, and officials said plans are in the works to increase that number.

"We recognize the importance of supporting nursing parents, especially in urban environments where accessible and private spaces are often limited," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. "The Lactation Spaces Finder App is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Philadelphia is an inclusive city where all residents, especially children, can thrive."

The app expands on initiatives ushered in by the administrations of former President Joe Biden and former Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

In 2022, Biden signed the PUMP Act (Providing Urgent Maternal Protections) into law, requiring employers to provide break time and a private place, other than a bathroom, for nursing parents to use for pumping breast milk.

In December 2023, the City Council similarly passed Section 16-132 of the Philadelphia Code, which required all departments that are responsible for city buildings to ensure lactation spaces are available for city employees and, where applicable, members of the public.

Philadelphia requires that any new building constructed or renovated by the city includes lactation spaces, with its size and number associated by the capacity.

Other places around the city have also made moves to accommodate nursing parents.

The Philadelphia airport unveiled its first three Mamava lactation pods in 2018 and has stated that more are in the works as a part of its Restroom Renovations program.

The University of Pennsylvania also has a lactation support program and has implemented a database similar to the city's that maps available rooms. The university provides free breast pump accessory kits in its Women's Center.