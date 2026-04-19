Clover Market returns to Collingswood April 26 with 100+ vendors, food trucks and live music

Clover Market returns to downtown Collingswood on Sunday, April 26, with more than 100 vendors, food trucks and live entertainment taking over the borough's main strip from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Vendors will be spread along Irvin Avenue, into the North Atlantic Avenue parking lot and near the former Zane Schoolhouse site, all within easy walking distance of the Collingswood PATCO station. Shoppers will find handmade goods, vintage clothing and home décor alongside a lineup of food and drink options ranging from barbecue and casual bites to coffee, lemonade and desserts.

There will be live music from noon to 3 p.m. Kids can take part in free crafts and activities on site, and face painting is available on a pay-as-you-go basis. Local animal rescue groups are also expected to be on site.

Parking is available throughout Collingswood, including a large lot near the PATCO station, but organizers encourage visitors to take transit, walk or carpool when possible.

The market runs rain or shine, with cancellations only in the case of severe weather.

Sunday, April 26 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Intersection of Irvin & Haddon Ave.

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Free to attend

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