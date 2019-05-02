More News:

May 02, 2019

More than two in five college students were food insecure in 2018, Temple research finds

Nearly half those surveyed by the school's Hope Center said they worried about running out of food

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Food Accessibility
fork, knife and plates for dinner Pixabay/Pexels

Celebrate the Jewish holiday Passover at Abe Fisher in Center City.

More than 40% of college students were food insecure in 2018, including nearly half of two-year college students, according to a study examining the ways today’s college students navigate the rising costs of higher education.

The study comes from Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, a group dedicated to researching the modern college landscape.

Rampant food insecurity, defined as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food” by the USDA, among college students is the Hope Center’s main takeaway from its study.

The group’s “National #RealCollege Survey”, which was conducted during the fall of 2018 and relies on data from nearly 86,000 participants, found that 48% of two-year college students, and 41% of four-year college students, had experienced food insecurity within 30 days of taking the survey. 

More than 50% of two-year students and 44% of four-year students were worried about running out of food, the survey found.

The survey included Pennsylvania-based responses from students at Gwynedd Mercy University, Jefferson, La Salle, and Montgomery County Community College.

Sara Goldrick-Rab, founder of the Hope Center and a professor at Temple, shared itemized breakdowns of food insecurity on Twitter:

According to the study, students who are experiencing food and housing insecurity are also often actively trying to fix their conditions: More than two-thirds of students experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity, and homelessness were currently employed while also attending school.

“The #RealCollege survey affirms what administrators, faculty, staff, and students have known for many years,” the study’s authors concluded. “Basic needs insecurity is a condition challenging many undergraduates trying to pursue credentials. The scope of the problem described here is substantial and should be cause for a system response.”

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Food Accessibility Philadelphia Universities Colleges Research Healthy Eating Temple University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved