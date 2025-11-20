Go to Wagtail admin interface
November 20, 2025

Colman Domingo to give Temple University's commencement speech in the spring

The two-time Oscar nominee, who attended the college but did not graduate, will also receive an honorary degree.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Colman Domingo Temple Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

Colman Domingo credits an acting teacher at Temple University with putting him on the path to Hollywood. The two-time Oscar nominee will return to campus to deliver the 2026 commencement speech.

He's played civil rights leaders, con men and, most recently, a cowardly lion. Next year, Colman Domingo will step into the role of commencement speaker at Temple University.

The Oscar-nominated actor will address the graduates of the class of 2026 on May 6. Domingo will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony at the Liacouras Center. Though he attended Temple in the 1980s and studied in journalism, he dropped out to pursue acting.

MORE: 'Task' renewed by HBO for second season with Mark Ruffalo returning to Delco crime drama

"I am beyond grateful and humbled to receive an honorary doctorate from my alma mater Temple University," Domingo said. "As a journalism student who struggled with the balance of working two jobs and supporting himself through school from 1987-1990, eventually dropping out with a good 50 credits to go, this degree is very meaningful to me."

Domingo credits a drama professor with putting him on the path to stardom.

"Chris Wolfe, my Acting 1 teacher in my sophomore year, pulled me aside and expressed that he believed that I had a gift," Domingo said. "That teacher changed my whole life, and it started right there. There used to be a commercial shouting out the school in the '90s. 'They could have chosen anywhere, they chose Temple.' Well, I am glad Temple chose me."

Domingo grew up near 52nd and Chancellor streets in West Philly. His career has skyrocketed over the past decade. He received an Emmy in 2022 for his role on "Euphoria," and two Oscar nominations for his work in "Rustin" and "Sing Sing." The latter feat made him the first actor since Denzel Washington to earn consecutive best actor nods. Fans will next see (or rather, hear) him as the voice of the cowardly lion in "Wicked: For Good."

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

