January 10, 2025

Colman Domingo cast as game show host in remake of 'The Running Man'

The dystopian film is based on a Stephen King book that was adapted into a 1987 thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

By Chris Compendio
Colman Domingo is playing a game show host in 'The Running Man,' a film adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. Above, Domingo at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo landed the role of the host for a brutal game show in the remake of "The Running Man," Deadline reports. 

The dystopian movie, which is scheduled to be released Nov. 7, is based on the 1982 Stephen King book of the same name that was adapted into a 1987 thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MORE: 'Abbott' fan who's never seen 'Always Sunny' has questions about the Gang after watching the crossover episode

Director Edgar Wright ("Last Night in Soho") is helming the film. Glen Powell stars as the film's protagonist, competing in the deadly reality show with contestants who are being pursued by murderous hitmen for the chance at a cash prize. Josh Brolin is portraying the villainous TV executive behind the program that Domingo's character hosts.

In the 1987 film, "Family Feud" star Richard Dawson played the host and served as the story's main antagonist. Brolin's character is the central villain of the remake, but Wright was still "aiming high" in casting the host role, Deadline reports.

Domingo, a West Philly native, may not have the real-life game show experience that Dawson had, but he consistently attracts praise for his performances. Recently, he netted nominations from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his leading role in the film "Sing Sing," which is returning to theaters this month amid Oscar buzz.

Other upcoming projects for Domingo include a voice role in the Marvel animated show "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and a part in the Netflix comedy "The Four Seasons," which Upper Darby native Tina Fey co-created and stars in. 

Domingo is also set to direct the film "Scandalous," which is starring his "Euphoria" co-star Sydney Sweeney, and is reportedly linked to Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie about UFOs.

