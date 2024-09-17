More Culture:

September 17, 2024

Colman Domingo reportedly in talks to join the cast of Steven Spielberg's next film about UFOs

Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson are already signed on to be in the director's untitled project.

By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
West Philly native actor Colman Domingo will be one of the stars in Steven Spielberg's next feature film, which is reportedly about UFOs. The film has a 2026 date and a screenwriter attached, but plot details are under wraps.

Colman Domingo could soon be able to add a Steven Spielberg movie to his filmography.

The West Philly actor is in talks about joining a project from Universal Pictures and Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The cast of the untitled film already includes Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson.

MORE: Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville has a new cheesesteak flight every week that's inspired by the Eagles' opponents

While details of the plot are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that the movie centers around UFOs. 

Spielberg has played around with aliens and UFOs in the past with "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "War of the Worlds" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Attached as the screenwriter is David Koepp, a longtime Spielberg collaborator who penned "Jurassic Park" and its first sequel "The Lost World," "War of the Worlds" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." The untitled film is set for release on May 15, 2026.

Domingo, an Academy Award nominee for the 2023 biopic "Rustin," has received rave reviews for his new film "Sing Sing," which had a wide release in theaters in August. 

The lengthy list of upcoming projects for the actor includes the Netflix thriller "The Madness," the Marvel animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and a Michael Jackson biopic, in which he'll portray Joe Jackson.

