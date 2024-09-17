Colman Domingo reportedly in talks to join the cast of Steven Spielberg's next film about UFOs

Colman Domingo could soon be able to add a Steven Spielberg movie to his filmography.

The West Philly actor is in talks about joining a project from Universal Pictures and Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The cast of the untitled film already includes Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson.

While details of the plot are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that the movie centers around UFOs.

Spielberg has played around with aliens and UFOs in the past with "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "War of the Worlds" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Attached as the screenwriter is David Koepp, a longtime Spielberg collaborator who penned "Jurassic Park" and its first sequel "The Lost World," "War of the Worlds" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." The untitled film is set for release on May 15, 2026.

Domingo, an Academy Award nominee for the 2023 biopic "Rustin," has received rave reviews for his new film "Sing Sing," which had a wide release in theaters in August.

The lengthy list of upcoming projects for the actor includes the Netflix thriller "The Madness," the Marvel animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and a Michael Jackson biopic, in which he'll portray Joe Jackson.