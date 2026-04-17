How to file a payout claim in Comcast's $117.5 million data breach settlement

More than 30 million people in the United States are estimated to be eligible for payouts in Comcast's $117.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that stemmed from a data breach in October 2023.

The Philadelphia-based cable and internet giant settled the suit in April, resolving allegations that the company failed to protect sensitive user data from a third party that accessed customer information during the cyberattack. The suit also accused Comcast of failing to properly notify impacted customers. Comcast denies wrongdoing in the settlement notice.

Eligibility for compensation doesn't extend to all Comcast customers. The settlement's administrators have a website that walks consumers through different options to file claims, which vary based on how people were affected by the data breach.

In the months after the incident, Comcast determined hackers had obtained data including usernames and hashed passwords, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, account security questions, birth dates and contact information. The company said it was not aware of the data being leaked or any direct attacks targeting customers.

Comcast customers who received breach notification from the company in December 2023 are eligible to file a claim and should have received an email recently containing a class member ID. That number is required to file a claim. Those who don't have one, but believe they may be eligible, can look up a class member ID by providing the email address or other information associated with the affected Comcast account.

There are three different options for compensation. Claimants who can document financial losses tied to the breach — such as fraud or identify theft — can claim up to $10,000. Costs connected to the breach could include credit monitoring, banking fees and other expenses paid to address fraud.

The second option involves filing a claim seeking a payout for time spent addressing the data breach. For those with documentation, the settlement offers $30 an hour up to five hours.

The last option, meant for those without documentation, offers an estimated $50 payout that will be determined based on the number of people who file a claim.

Claims can be filed online or by mail, and those eligible for compensation can choose from among several methods to receive a payout — including via bank transfer, Venmo or check by mail.

The settlement also offers services for identity protection such as credit monitoring and insurance coverage for identify theft.

All claims must be filed by Aug. 14. Those who wish to object to the settlement terms or opt out to pursue separate legal action against Comcast must do so by June 1.

The case is being handled by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where a final hearing is scheduled on July 7 for a judge to determine that the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate. The case consolidates 24 class-action lawsuits filed in federal courts across the country in the aftermath of the data breach.



Payouts will not be made until after the court gives final approval of the settlement and the claims process is completed.