‘Concerts Under the Stars’ 40th season will bring Shakey Graves, Indigo Girls and more to King of Prussia

The outdoor series at Upper Merion Township Building Park runs May through October with a mix of touring artists, tribute acts and free community shows.

"Concerts Under the Stars" returns to Upper Merion Township Building Park in King of Prussia this summer with a season of outdoor performances celebrating the series’ 40th anniversary.

Shows take place at the township park’s outdoor venue, where organizers typically set up food trucks, craft beer and other drinks for concertgoers.

The series runs from May through October and will feature a mix of touring artists and tribute acts, including Shakey Graves, Indigo Girls, Hurray for the Riff Raff and the Béla Fleck Trio. Other scheduled performers include Tortoise, Magic City Hippies, Neal Francis and Collie Buddz. Singer Joan Osborne also will perform a set featuring the songs of Bob Dylan.

"Concerts Under the Stars" began in 1985 as a three-show program and has grown into a season-long series that attracts thousands of music fans to the King of Prussia area each summer.

Some events are free while others require tickets. Presale tickets become available Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales opening Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. 

The 2026 lineup begins May 22 with Boat House Row, a yacht rock tribute band, followed by Mo Lowda & The Humble on May 30. Additional concerts continue throughout the summer and early fall.

Upper Merion’s Concerts Under The Stars

May 22-October 10
Upper Merion Township Building Park
101 Ross Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Free and ticketed events

