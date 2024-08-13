More Events:

August 13, 2024

University City's summer concert series returns after 5-year hiatus

Singer Lady Alma and indie pop artist Marielle Kraft will perform free shows in August and September, respectively.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
University City concerts Provided Image/University City District

The University City District's summer concert series is returning after a five-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The photo above is from a 2018 show.

The University City District is bringing back its outdoor concert series for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Summer Series includes two shows: Lady Alma and Vertical Current on Thursday, Aug. 15, on The Lawn at uCity Square, and Marielle Kraft on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Drexel Square. Both concerts run from 5-8 p.m. and include an opening set from DJ AfrVbz. 

MORE: Center City Restaurant Week returns in September – and it's bringing back its former $40 meal option

"The Summer Series was a well-loved part of our summer programming, and this new take on it allows us to highlight premier talent and amazing public spaces in our neighborhood," said Chris Richman, University City District's director of marketing and communications.

Lady Alma is a Philly-based artist with catalog of songs with uplifting and motivating messages. She appeared on "A Philly Special Christmas," the first of the Eagles' holiday albums, singing "Merry Christmas Baby" with Jordan Mailata.

Kraft, an indie musician who previously lived in Philly and is now in Nashville, Tennessee, draws inspiration from artists like Colbie Caillat, Maisie Peters and Taylor Swift. Her first show was in 2018 at Bourbon & Branch in Northern Liberties.

Other University City District events that have returned since the pandemic began include the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, University City Dining Days and movie screenings in Clark Park.

"What was missing was great live music," Richman said. "We're so excited that the Summer Series is back and think people are going to love these amazing shows."

University City Summer Series

Thursday, Aug. 15
5-8 p.m. | Free

3701 Filbert St., Philadelphia

Thursday, Sept. 12
5-8 p.m. | Free
30th and Market streets, Philadelphia
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts University City Family-Friendly University City District Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour
Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Three dead in murder-suicide at Bucks County home, DA says
Bucks Murder Suicide

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Adult Health

There are no benefits to drinking small amounts of alcohol and it increases risk of cancer, study says
alcohol risk older adults

History

Reporter who received stolen files from 1971 heist of Delco FBI office reflects on working on Ed Helms' podcast
Betty Medsger

Phillies

Are the Phillies still World Series contenders?
Phillies-Brandon-Marsh-losing_081324_USAT

Performances

University City's summer concert series is back after 5-year break
University City concerts

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved