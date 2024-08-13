University City's summer concert series returns after 5-year hiatus

The University City District is bringing back its outdoor concert series for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summer Series includes two shows: Lady Alma and Vertical Current on Thursday, Aug. 15, on The Lawn at uCity Square, and Marielle Kraft on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Drexel Square. Both concerts run from 5-8 p.m. and include an opening set from DJ AfrVbz.

"The Summer Series was a well-loved part of our summer programming, and this new take on it allows us to highlight premier talent and amazing public spaces in our neighborhood," said Chris Richman, University City District's director of marketing and communications.

Lady Alma is a Philly-based artist with catalog of songs with uplifting and motivating messages. She appeared on "A Philly Special Christmas," the first of the Eagles' holiday albums, singing "Merry Christmas Baby" with Jordan Mailata.

Kraft, an indie musician who previously lived in Philly and is now in Nashville, Tennessee, draws inspiration from artists like Colbie Caillat, Maisie Peters and Taylor Swift. Her first show was in 2018 at Bourbon & Branch in Northern Liberties.

Other University City District events that have returned since the pandemic began include the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, University City Dining Days and movie screenings in Clark Park.

"What was missing was great live music," Richman said. "We're so excited that the Summer Series is back and think people are going to love these amazing shows."

Thursday, Aug. 15

5-8 p.m. | Free

3701 Filbert St., Philadelphia

Thursday, Sept. 12

5-8 p.m. | Free

30th and Market streets, Philadelphia