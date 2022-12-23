Listen to 'A Philly Special Christmas,' now available to stream

Eagles fans who didn't manage to snag a coveted, limited-edition vinyl copy of "A Philly Special Christmas" can now stream the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

The holiday compilation features Birds linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata belting their takes on classics like "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Recorded as a fundraiser for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, the album quickly sold out all three of its pressings. The Dec. 9 pre-sale was wiped out in just two minutes.

According to executive producer and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin, the team hoped to raised $30,000 for charity through album sales. But the final tally was well over $250,000, the Inquirer reported. Those proceeds will benefit the CCTC, which provides behavioral health services to children who have suffered abuse, neglect or trauma.

"Your support is helping thousands of children have a Philly Special holiday season," Barwin tweeted. "We could not have done this without you."

The seven-track album includes six holiday standards, as well as a reading of "The Night Before Christmas" by Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese. The players offer their best Elvis impressions on "Blue Christmas" and shout out various Philly neighborhoods in "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," after begrudgingly wishing Dallas a merry Christmas.

Not to be outdone, Philadelphia men's choir The Silver Ages contributes a rendition of "Silent Night" that spells out "E-A-G-L-E-S."

Stream the whole album through the embedded Spotify album below, or on Apple Music.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.