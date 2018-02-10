Congratulations, Philly. You broke Jerry Jones

Eagles fans haven't just spent the last week reveling in the post-Super-Bowl glow of their first Lombardi Trophy – they've been riding the wave of their underdog team's postseason run much longer than that.

And it's not about to stop anytime soon, especially if they keep getting stories like the one that came out of Dallas earlier this week.

See, while Philly has been too busy partying to sleep, Jerry Jones also isn't getting any shut eye. And it's those partying Eagles fans – or at least their favorite team's success – that's keeping the Cowboys owner up at night.

And this was before they even won the Super Bowl...

One day before the Super Bowl, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was screaming into his pillow at night because the NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles were playing in the game and his team was at home. “The muffled voice you have been hearing is me screaming in my pillow over not being here and seeing Philadelphia,” Jones said at the NFL Honors on Saturday night. That pillow might have bite marks now that the Eagles have won their first-ever title with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. [star-telegram.com]

We already knew the Eagles winning the Super Bowl was going to suck for Cowboys fans – since they just lost their favorite defense against Philly fans, not to mention that their team hasn't won it all since 1995 and is just 3-9 in the postseason since – but now we know it sucks for their owner too.

And that just makes it a little sweeter, doesn't it?

Torrey Smith seems to think so...

