Cooper Foundation raises nearly $4 million at annual Red Hot Gala

September 29, 2025
The Cooper Foundation raised nearly $4 million at its 15th Annual Red Hot Gala held Friday night.
Close to 1,000 business leaders, philanthropists and community advocates attended the event at the TRIAD 1828 Centre on the Camden waterfront. This year it honored Donna and Rick Forman for their leadership and philanthropy while supporting Cooper University Health Care.
Over the years, the Red Hot Gala has raised $30 million. That money helps fund expanded access to care and advance critical health programs at Cooper's hospitals in Camden and Cape May Court House.
Donna Forman, a breast cancer survivor, has helped shape the foundation's Pink & Teal event and become an advocate for cancer patients. She and her husband, Rick Forman, founder of the Forman Mills chain of stores, have championed programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities while supporting major capital projects.
"The generosity of families like the Formans ensures we can continue to deliver advanced care, expand programs, and meet the growing needs of our community," said George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cooper University Health Care. "Donna and Rick exemplify the very best of South Jersey – having built their success here and giving back in ways that strengthen Cooper and inspire the next generation."
Here are photos from the event:
DISCLOSURE: George Norcross is the father of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross.