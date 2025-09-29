More Culture:

September 29, 2025

Cooper Foundation raises nearly $4 million at annual Red Hot Gala

The event in Camden honored Donna and Rick Forman while supporting Cooper University Health Care's programs in South Jersey.

By PhillyVoice Staff
This year, the Cooper Foundation's Red Hot Gala raised nearly $4 million to support healthcare programs at Cooper University Health Care's facilities in South Jersey. The event took place Friday, Sept. 26, at the TRIAD 1828 Centre in Camden. Pictured above, from left, are Anthony Mazzarelli, Lisa Morina, Donna Forman, Rick Forman, George Norcross, Phil Norcross and Kevin O'Dowd.

The Cooper Foundation raised nearly $4 million at its 15th Annual Red Hot Gala held Friday night.

Close to 1,000 business leaders, philanthropists and community advocates attended the event at the TRIAD 1828 Centre on the Camden waterfront. This year it honored Donna and Rick Forman for their leadership and philanthropy while supporting Cooper University Health Care.

Over the years, the Red Hot Gala has raised $30 million. That money helps fund expanded access to care and advance critical health programs at Cooper's hospitals in Camden and Cape May Court House.

Donna Forman, a breast cancer survivor, has helped shape the foundation's Pink & Teal event and become an advocate for cancer patients. She and her husband, Rick Forman, founder of the Forman Mills chain of stores, have championed programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities while supporting major capital projects.

"The generosity of families like the Formans ensures we can continue to deliver advanced care, expand programs, and meet the growing needs of our community," said George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cooper University Health Care. "Donna and Rick exemplify the very best of South Jersey – having built their success here and giving back in ways that strengthen Cooper and inspire the next generation."

M-DSC_3614HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Donna and Rick Forman, left, with Phil and Carol Norcross at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

M-DSC_3629HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Donna and Rick Forman at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

M-DSC_3668HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

From left: Mohamad Aldiab, Matt Carter, Lexie Norcross, Stephanie and Hal Donnelly at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

M-DSC_3673HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Lexie Norcross and Matt Carter at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

M-DSC_3685HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Nicole Norcross and JT Triantos at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3618HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

From left: Karin Elkis, Jason Green, Jennifer Duffy and Kevin Seabaugh at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3722HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Annette Torres, and Mamovdov Cawara at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3683HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Amanda DiMichele, Jack Tarditi, Sharon Dostmann, and John Vasquez at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3609HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Mike and Jessica Coleman at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3638HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Brett Waters and Zettra Goodman Waters at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3718HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Troy Williams, Marc Suppin and Evan Darrow at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DSC_3687HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Mark and Tina Lynerd at the 2025 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

DISCLOSURE: George Norcross is the father of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross. 

PhillyVoice Staff

