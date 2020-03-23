March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — Amazon Prime)

Chances are, if you are reading this, you have time to kill. And, you are probably stuck at home as the world fights the coronavirus.



Which means, you are looking for (or will be looking for) something to stream.

Streaming services have never been more important to daily life, as the ubiquitous sources of nearly endless entertainment are the only option for many people who are self-quarantined while working from home (or worse, out of work).

We are here to help. In true March Madness style — because if this virus hadn't struck at the worst time in sports calendar, we'd all be watching college hoops right now — we have compiled a bracket that we need you to vote on to help us determine the best show to stream during this unique period in the history of life in this country.

You can view the full bracket, here.

The TV shows we examine, 64 of them, are in four categories: Netflix shows, Hulu shows, Amazon Prime shows and HBO GO shows. Some shows, we know, have a little overlap and are available on more than one platform but we have them slated where they are most streamed.

The rankings and match ups have been determined by the show's rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. We believe that while Rotten Tomatoes may be a good frame of reference for how generally well a show is received, it is not indicative of how watchable or bingeable a TV show might be.

Please vote on the show, of the two, you think is the better watch, en masse, during this crisis.

Let's continue with Amazon Prime today. Earlier this week, we voted on shows that can be streamed on Netflix and on Hulu, so click to vote if you haven't yet. We will vote for HBO shows tomorrow...

AMAZON



*The percentages below reflect the percentage of positive reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes, which was the basis for how we seeded the shows.

1. House (96%) vs. 16. Dr. Who (74%)

8. The Americans (93%) vs. 9. Law and Order SVU (92%)

5. Friday Night Lights (93%) vs. 12. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (87%)

4. The Boys (94%) vs. 13. 24 (85%)

6. Fleabag (93%) vs. 11. Bones (90%)

3. Mr. Robot (94%) vs. 14. NYPD Blue (82%)

7. Frasier (93%) vs. 10. The Good Wife (92%)

2. Downton Abbey (95%) vs. 15. The Man in the High Castle (82%)

