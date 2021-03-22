More Health:

March 22, 2021

Americans have piled on the pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic

To lose the weight, health experts advise maintaining a daily routine — even when working from home

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Weight Gain
Weight gain during pandemic i yunmai/Unsplash

Americans gained two pounds per month during the COVID-19 lockdowns last spring, a new study suggests.

As a second summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, many Americans are worrying about slimming down after so many months spent mostly at home. Many people haven't had much to do except binge their favorite foods, television shows and movies. 

But how much weight have Americans really gained since the first stay-at-home orders were issued a year ago? 

Surveys have affirmed what most people assumed — that the "quarantine 15," just like the "freshman 15," is a real concern. But a new study attempted to better quantify the weight Americans have gained by using measurements from Bluetooth-connected smart scales

The researches found adults gained nearly two pounds per month during a four-month stretch that corresponded with the most stringent lockdowns last year. That could easily add up to 20 pounds in a year, researcher Dr. Gregory M. Marcus, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, told The New York Times.

"We know that weight gain is a public health problem in the U.S. already, so anything making it worse is definitely concerning, and shelter-in-place orders are so ubiquitous that the sheer number of people affected by this makes it extremely relevant," Marcus said.

All of the study participants were tracking their weight as part of a cardiology study that asked them to weigh themselves regularly using Bluetooth-connected smart scales. Each participant reported about 28 weight measurements between February 1, 2020 and June 1, 2020.

The researchers acknowledged that the study is small — it only included 269 people — and therefore cannot make any broad assumptions. However, it still hints at a growing problem supported by other research.

A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association found that 42% of its 3,013 adult respondents said they experienced undesired weight gain amid the pandemic. Of that group, the average person gained 29 pounds. 

But that amount was even higher among millennials. Nearly 50% of millennials surveyed said they had gained weight. And their average weight gain? An astounding 41 pounds, the highest amount of any generation.

Obesity is one of the biggest health threats for Americans and is considered a risk factor for more severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalization.

Almost 42% of American adults are considered obese and another 32% are overweight. Adults are considered obese if their body mass index is 30 or higher. In many states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, people who are obese are being prioritized for coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Angela Fitch, associate director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center, called the weight gains reported by millennials "striking."

"As an obesity medicine specialist ... I find it to be alarming, for sure," Fitch told CBS News. "But you can see where it could be the case. I mean, it's been a very challenging year, on multiple levels." 

COVID-19 has disrupted life in many ways. Many people have grieved the loss of loved ones or faced financial worries, including the cost of healthy food. Others have had limited time to exercise. All of that could be contributing to Americans' weight struggles. 

How to lose weight gained amid the pandemic

So how can people lose weight while they are still spending much of their time at home? Here are some recommendations from the experts:

Eat more produce and less processed foods and avoid sugary beverages that contain excess calories. The key is to cut 500 calories every day through exercise and reduced calorie intake, nutrition experts say.

Maintaining a daily routine, planning meals and dressing up for work — even when working from home — can help people stay on track with their fitness goals, John Morton and Artur Viana, of Yale Medicine, recommend. Staying in sweatpants all day may hide any gradual weight gain.

Also, don't skip breakfast. Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast every day have lower body mass indexes than people who skip it.

People can use the time at home to try new, healthy recipes and to improve their sleep regimens so they are getting more sleep each night. Obesity has been linked to lower amounts of sleep.

And of course exercise, whether inside the house or outside as warmer weather returns. Adults need at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week, according to the World Health Organization.

Trying to limit time outdoors? Create a makeshift gym or start family yoga sessions. If space is limited, use household cleaning and other tasks to increase daily steps.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Weight Gain Philadelphia Healthy Eating Research Studies Fitness Obesity

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Nick Foles, Zach Ertz trade talk, and other quarterback questions
032221NickFoles

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' free agency grades, remaining needs and that Deshaun Watson trade rumor
102919HowieRoseman

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Philadelphia's 2021 Dining Out For Life to take place in April
Dining Out for Life

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved