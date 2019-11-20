How to measure your body mass index – and what it means for your health

Obesity rates have been rising in the United States for several decades, a trend that has public health officials concerned given the serious health risks associated with the condition.

About 93.3 million people in the United States are obese – nearly 40% of the adult population – according to a 2018 study.

Obesity is considered a major risk factor for various conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and cancer. Almost 365,000 deaths each year can be attributed to obesity, according to Harvard Health.