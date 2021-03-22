More Health:

March 22, 2021

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine found to be safe and 79% effective in U.S. trial

Several European countries recently suspended its use, but the study found it does not increase the risk of blood clots

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Yin-Shan Chiang/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine was found in Phase 3 trials to be 79% effective at preventing symptomatic illnesses and 100% effective at stopping severe complications and hospitalizations caused.

AstraZeneca will submit its coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization in the coming weeks after a clinical trial found it to be effective and well-tolerated across all adult age groups and ethnicities. 

Data from the company's Phase 3 trials in the U.S. found the two-dose vaccine to be 79% effective at symptomatic illness and 100% effective against severe complications and hospitalizations. It also is 80% effective among seniors ages 65 and older.

"These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it's exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time," co-lead Principal Investigator Ann Falsey said. "This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus.”

An independent data safety monitoring board found no safety concerns in its review of the vaccine, including no increased risk of blood clots or thrombotic events among the 21,000-plus participants who received at least one dose.

Some Europeans who have received the vaccine developed blood clots, prompting several countries to suspend distribution. An emergency investigation by European regulators found the vaccine to be "safe and effective" and "not associated" with the blood clots. Regulators have urged countries to continue administering the vaccine.

Of the over 32,4000 people who participated in the U.S. trial, 141 symptomatic COVID-19 cases were discovered. Two-thirds of the participants received the vaccine, the others received a placebo. 

Senior citizens made up about 20% of the study's participants. Roughly 60% of participants had underlying health conditions associated with an increased risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. 

"These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups," AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said. "We are confident this vaccine can play an important role in protecting millions of people worldwide against this lethal virus."

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was administered in two doses to participants over a four-week period.

However, previous clinical trials have found the company's vaccine to be more effective against COVID-19 when the doses are administered over an extended interval of up to 12 weeks. This timeline would allow for more people to receive their first COVID-19 shots sooner.

Research also suggests that AstraZeneca's vaccine has the ability to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed alongside the University of Oxford, can be stored at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months and administered without needing to be prepared within an existing health care setting.

If authorized, AstraZeneca would join Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. The U.S. has agreed to buy 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia AstraZeneca COVID-19 FDA Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

NBA trade rumors: Sixers considered 'leaders' in pursuit of Raptors' Kyle Lowry
Kyle-Lowry_032221_usat

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Joe Flacco would make sense as the Eagles' No. 2 (or No. 3) quarterback
032221JoeFlacco

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved