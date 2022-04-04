More Health:

April 04, 2022

Returning to pre-pandemic life comes at a cost. Public officials must determine whether to pay it

There is no 'magic moment' to lift restrictions, a new analysis shows. Rather, society must decide how many COVID-19 deaths it will accept to live like it's 2019

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Lifting COVID-19 restrictions Markus Winkler/Pixabay

There is no 'magic moment' to lift COVID-19 restrictions, like mask mandates, a new analysis finds. Rather, public officials must use a risk-benefit analysis to determine the best time to remove restrictions, scientists say.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, simulation models have been trying to predict the trajectory of the coronavirus. Early on, there was hope that the spread of the virus could be brought under control within a few weeks. More than two years later, it is clear that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

Public officials have grappled with the appropriate time to lift – or reimplement – public health restrictions throughout the pandemic. After the omicron surge last winter, most restrictions have been curtailed, giving people hope for a return to pre-pandemic life. 

But returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle will come at a cost, according to a simulation model that projected the future of the pandemic in every state. It suggests there is no "magic moment" to lift restrictions, like mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, and return to pre-pandemic life. 

Rather, any decision about lifting restrictions must come with a risk-benefit analysis, the scientists who designed the model say. And the biggest question will always be how much death is considered an "acceptable" trade-off to return to a life free of COVID-19 restrictions. 

"Arguments to remove restrictions must explicitly make the case for lifting restrictions within a cost-benefit framework examining the cost of restrictions versus the cost of COVID-19 mortality," said researcher Jade (Yingying) Xiao, a doctorate student at Georgia Tech.

"At the same time, those who favor maintaining restrictions must recognize that 'just a little longer' will not suffice."

The model was based on the current pace of vaccinations and took into consideration different dates for lifting mandates. Relaxing masking mandates and other restrictions led to some "rebound" in COVID-19-related deaths, researchers found. But delaying the date of lifting mandates did little to lessen that eventual rise.

"The inevitable rebound in mortality was directly attributable to the omicron variant — when we repeated the analysis, assuming the infectivity of the previous alpha and delta variants, the model did not project such rising mortality after relaxing mask mandates," said Benjamin P. Linas, a professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

The degree of immunity in a community at the time mandates are lifted is one of the strongest predictors of the level of a surge in COVID-19 deaths, researchers found. Communities with a high percentage of residents who are vaccinated or have gained immunity through a prior infection are likely to have lower death rates. 

"A difficult trade-off lies on the horizon," said researcher Jagpreet Chhatwal, director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Institute for Technology Assessment.

"While there is ample evidence in our analysis that a March 2022 lifting date leads to rebound mortality in many states, the simulation also suggests that with the omicron variant, whenever states do remove mandates, they will face the same difficult choice between increased COVID-19 mortality and the freedoms of returning to a pre-pandemic norm.

"The one intervention that can mitigate this impossible choice is ongoing COVID-19 vaccination with boosters," Chhatwal added.

The researchers added that if a less transmissible viral strain were to become more dominant, the rebound of infections and death would be substantially lower. This would allow public officials to more safely remove restrictions.

"Policy makers should consider the findings of this analysis as they monitor their state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, project a suitable time to end restrictions, begin to discuss the conditions that must be met before declaring the pandemic over, and keep the public informed by making public health plans both safe and explicit," the researchers wrote in their report.

The research was conducted by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Medical Center and Georgia Tech. 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next month, with 1,300 to 3,600 new deaths likely reported in the week ending April 23. That would the bring COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. to at least 986,000.

Many researchers say the coronavirus will eventually become endemic. Diseases become endemic when they are consistently present in a certain geographic area but relatively predictable in terms of their potential to spread, according to the CDC.

The viruses that cause influenza and the common cold are endemic. So is malaria in the tropics. But even when a disease is endemic, it can lead to life-threatening infections and death. The flu caused anywhere from 12,000 to 52,000 deaths each year from 2010 to 2020.

Dr. Stuart Ray, an infectious diseases expert at Johns Hopkins Medicine, previously told the Washington Post, "Endemic does not mean not harmful. It just means relatively stable and predictable."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Social Distancing Research CDC Coronavirus Studies Masks

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Racial Health Inequities

New Institute for Health Equity aims to address Philly's disparities in maternal outcomes, telemedicine access
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Donors

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Government

Philly lawmakers to consider bolstering police department in effort to fight crime
Community Policing

Opinion

Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong
COVID-19 Mask Requirement

Food and Drink

Celebrate Easter with brunch service at these Philly restaurants and bars
Forsythia Easter Brunch

Music

Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove among winners at 2022 Grammy Awards
2022 Grammy Awards winners

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved