Philadelphia Fire Department working to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

The Philadelphia Fire Department started vaccinating its firefighters against the coronavirus in late December, but not everyone has been eager to roll up their sleeves.

About 100 firefighters declined to receive it, 6ABC reported.

Their hesitations mirror those held by other front-line workers eligible to receive one of the newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Some health care workers reportedly have chosen to delay their shots, because they feel uneasy about the potential side effects. Additionally, many people of color have a mistrust that stems from the country's history of racial injustice.

A mid-December poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 29% of health care workers were unwilling or reluctant to receive the vaccine, a couple ticks above the 27% of the general population that expressed similar views.



However, the overall willingness to get the vaccine rose eight percentage points from a poll taken in September — before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe and highly effective.

Nearly 178,000 Pennsylvania residents — mostly health care workers — have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

Some health care workers have declined to sign up for a vaccine, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said this week, though she did not provide specific figures, PennLive reported.

It can be difficult for health systems to determine whether workers are declining vaccines, because they don't directly accept or decline a shot. Rather, they are given opportunities to sign up for vaccine appointments.