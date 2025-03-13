More Sports:

March 13, 2025

Cowboys' Micah Parsons and former Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence are fighting on Twitter

Nothing like a bit of chaos with the Cowboys.

By Jimmy Kempski
On Wednesday, former Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seahawks in free agency. Upon his arrival in Seattle, Lawrence said in an interview that Dallas was his home, "but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there." Video here: 

Cowboys star Micah Parsons took issue with Lawrence's comments, and more or less called Lawrence a jealous clown, I think (?), to which Lawrence replied, "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left."

So, you know, here's to this fight continuing for our collective enjoyment. Will update, if so. 

