South Philly Barbacoa chef Cristina Martínez to host dinner and dance party at the Mann

South Philly chef Cristina Martínez will take over the Mann Center for one night, sharing her story with audiences as she serves up tacos, corn salad and drinks.

The chef behind South Philly Barbacoa and Casa México will host a discussion and dance party, plus a cooking demonstration of the food that gained her national recognition. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the event, which will be June 4 at 8 p.m.