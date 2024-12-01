More Health:

December 01, 2024

Recalled cucumbers potentially linked with salmonella outbreak in 19 states

The outbreak, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey, was traced to products by SunFed that were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, the CDC said.

cucumber recall salmonella Provided Image/U.S. Food and Drug Administration

SunFed brand cucumbers were recalled after being linked with a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 68 people, including one person in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, the CDC said.

Cucumbers have been recalled by SunFed Produce, LLC, after being potentially linked with a salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 19 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The recalled SunFed products include all sizes of "whole fresh American cucumbers" sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, according to the CDC. So far there have been 68 reported cases of illness in the salmonella outbreak — including one in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey — and 18 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

MORE: Carrots sold at Trader Joe's, Wegmans recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

The cucumbers involved in the recall were grown in Sonora, Mexico. They were packaged in bulk cardboard containers for retail or food service, and were shipped across the U.S. and Canada. They were labeled with the "SunFed" label or were in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker with the grower's name, "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.," according to the CDC. The cucumbers also may have a sticker that reads "SunFed Mexico." The FDA provides photos of the recalled products online.

People who have the recalled cucumbers should not eat them, and should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. They should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers. Consumers that bought whole fresh American cucumbers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 and can't tell where they are from should throw them away, the CDC said.

"As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers," Craig Slate, president of SunFed, said in a release. "We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause. Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements."

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy people infected with salmonella usually experience symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Symptoms of salmonella infection typically start between 6 hours and 6 days after being infected and can last 4 to 7 days. People should call their healthcare provider if they experience severe salmonella symptoms.

