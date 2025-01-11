More Events:

January 11, 2025

Brave the cold in your underwear for a good cause in Cupid's Undie Run

The fundraiser at Xfinity Live! on Feb. 8 supports medical research for neurofibromatosis, a series of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow in the nervous system.

Cupid’s Undie Run is returning to Xfinity Live! on Feb. 8. The run, roughly a mile, aims to raise money for research of neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumor growth in the nervous system. Above, a photo from the 2024 event.

Pants are not required in an upcoming fundraising event at Xfinity Live! — Cupid's Undies Run is back in the City of Brotherly Love next month.

The annual charity event kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. with drinks and music. The run begins at 2 p.m., with hundreds of people running for roughly a mile in their underpants, with a dance party commencing afterward. Participants must be 21 or older, as alcohol is served, and registration costs $40.

Since 2010, Cupid's Undies Run has held events in 34 cities around the United States, beginning in Washington, D.C. The run's purpose is to raise awareness and fund medical research at the Children's Tumor Foundation for neurofibromatosis (NF), a series of genetic disorders that lead to tumor growth in the brain and nerve tissue. Since its inception, the run has raised $23.7 million.

"We run in our undies because those affected by NF can’t cover up their tumors," the Cupid's Undies Run website reads. "They can’t put on clothes to feel more comfortable, so why should we?"

Participants are encouraged to wear boxers, briefs, or bras, though organizers ask runners to "keep it PG-13." Those who don't want to run in their underwear can try more creative outfits, such as tutus or onesies.

If running in your undergarments in February sounds too chilling of a challenge, those who still wish to support NF research can register as a "virtual runner." Participants, both in-person and virtual, can win fundraising rewards such as t-shirts, hats or even a pair of headphones depending on how much they raise.

Cupid's Undie Run 2025

Saturday, Feb. 8 | 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia
