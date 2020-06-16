More Health:

June 16, 2020

CVS Pharmacy partners with DoorDash to deliver health and wellness essentials

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
CVS Pharmacy's new partnership with DoorDash gives customers another way to get essential goods delivered to their home as they continue to practice social distancing during the COVID pandemic.

CVS Pharmacy has partnered with DoorDash to provide same-day delivery of a variety of non-prescription health, beauty and wellness products to its customers.

The new service, which promises door-to-door delivery within 40 minutes, already has begun in Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and New York City. It is expected to launch nationwide in July.

The partnership expands the pharmacy's delivery services for prescription medicine and non-prescription essential goods. CVS also offers same-day delivery on non-prescription daily essentials through Instacart and Shipt, and one and two-day delivery on CVS.com, as well as free home delivery of prescription medications.

CVS also has waived fees for prescription delivery via the U.S. Postal Service though August 31 to help customers continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to providing our customers with convenient delivery methods that suit their lifestyle," said George Coleman, senior vice president of merchandising at CVS Health. "This partnership allows customers to get the non-prescription daily essentials they need, while continuing to practice social distancing."

DoorDash also delivers household products through programs with regional and national convenience stores, including 7-Eleven and Wawa.

Tracey Romero
