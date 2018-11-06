Skip Bayless divorces flailing Cowboys ahead of Eagles showdown

Yesterday, it was Stephen A. Smith. Today, it was Skip Bayless. Both days, the Cowboys were awful.

The former "First Take" partners each had their own powerful and unhinged reactions to the plight of the now 3-5 Dallas Cowboys.

Bayless is a lifelong Cowboys fan and usually wears that critical blindspot proudly and foolishly. Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans — at home — was his final straw for the 2018 NFL season.