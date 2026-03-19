$5,000 reward offered in Darby crossing guard assault case

Darby Borough police are searching for a man who punched a crossing guard in the face outside of Walnut Elementary School on Monday.

State Sen. Anthony H. Williams is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of the "heinous attack," he said Wednesday.

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"This individual targeted someone whose only duty was to protect our children and ensure their safety," Williams said in a statement. "Such conduct has absolutely no place in our community. …We will not rest until this individual is brought to justice."

The assault occurred at 3:50 p.m. Monday at South Sixth and Walnut streets, police said.

Surveillance video of the attack shows a man charging at the crossing guard and confronting near a school bus and in front of several children. He then punches her in the face.

Police said the crossing guard was knocked unconscious. The man had exited a gold Nissan Altima in the moments before the attack, and returned to the vehicle and drove away afterward, police said.

The woman reported the assault to the police and was treated at a hospital, officials said.

"We are exhausting all available resources to identify the individual responsible, but we need your help to get this person identified," Darby police wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information on the assailant can contact Darby police via email.