David Lynch fans spend thousands to buy director's 'Eraserhead' film print, scripts and coffee makers at estate auction

The items up for bid at a lucrative Los Angeles estate auction Wednesday included furniture, glassware and reels of critically acclaimed movies belonging to the man who made them.

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies sold over 450 objects from the personal collection of David Lynch, the avant garde director who died in January. His script for "Lost Highway," the 1997 neo noir starring Patricia Arquette, and a bundle of screenplays for an unfinished project called "Ronnie Rocket" received the highest bids at $150,000 each. But fans also shelled out thousands for the filmmaker's cameras, director's chair and props from some of his movies and TV shows.

Items related to the cult series "Twin Peaks," which Lynch created with Mark Frost, generated considerable interest. A red curtain and black-and-white patterned rug, just like the ones seen in the show's Black Lodge, went for $25,000. A framed photograph of a nuclear explosion, seen in the office of Lynch's character Gordon Cole in "Twin Peaks: The Return," was even pricier. The highest bid for the prop was $35,000.

A 35-millimeter film print of Lynch's feature debut "Eraserhead" fetched 35 bids, selling for $40,000. The director traced the inspiration for this surrealist horror movie back to Philadelphia, where Lynch lived as a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Though he spent only a few years in the city, it influenced much of his work — and spurred some hilarious burns from the idiosyncratic filmmaker.

The estate auction also featured many household objects. Fans bought Lynch's vases, vacuums, books and an exercise bike. A well-known coffee fiend, the director left behind multiple espresso makers and grinders, plus three '90s-era Mr. Coffee machines.

The sale was held in the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel Wednesday afternoon, though Julien's Auction also accepted bids online during and prior to the event. Before the proceedings even commenced, the lots had generated over $1 million in pre-auction offers.

