Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead

The Penn Museum's eighth annual Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 26.

Visitors can experience the rich traditions of Mexican culture. There will be music, dance performances, face painting, puppets and arts & crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring a photo of a deceased loved one and place it on the centerpiece of the festival, an elaborate communal altar.



Creating altars to honor the lives of those who have passed is one of the most important traditions during Day of the Dead in Mexico.



The event is free to attend with museum admission, which is $10 online.

Saturday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend with museum admission

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



