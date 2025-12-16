Decemberfest will turn Germantown Avenue into a holiday shopping stroll

Decemberfest returns to Mt. Airy on Saturday, Dec. 20, with a neighborhood-wide holiday shopping stroll along the Germantown Avenue commercial corridor.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Johnson Street and Allens Lane and includes extended hours at local shops, pop-up markets and food vendors throughout the neighborhood.

Event highlights include a live ice sculpting demonstration from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lutheran Seminary Plaza, holiday music by local brass ensemble Forbidden Brass from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and appearances by Black Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with photo stops at Lovett Library, along Germantown Avenue and at Rothe Florists.

Dozens of Mt. Airy businesses are participating, along with pop-up markets at several storefronts along the avenue. Food options include Federal Donuts, Cousins Maine Lobster, funnel cakes, Mexican street food and other vendors stationed throughout the corridor.

Visitors are encouraged to walk the route, which spans about 1.3 miles end to end. Street parking is available, and SEPTA’s Route 23 bus runs along Germantown Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Germantown Ave.

Between Johnson St. and Allens Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19119

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



