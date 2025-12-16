More Events:

December 16, 2025

Decemberfest will turn Germantown Avenue into a holiday shopping stroll

The Mt. Airy event on Dec. 20 features pop-up markets, live music and a visit from Santa.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holiday Shopping
Decemberfest Holiday Shopping Stroll in Mt. Airy Ron Stephens Jr./For Mt. Airy CDC

Decemberfest returns to Mt. Airy on Saturday, Dec. 20, with a neighborhood-wide holiday shopping stroll along the Germantown Avenue commercial corridor.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Johnson Street and Allens Lane and includes extended hours at local shops, pop-up markets and food vendors throughout the neighborhood.

Event highlights include a live ice sculpting demonstration from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lutheran Seminary Plaza, holiday music by local brass ensemble Forbidden Brass from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and appearances by Black Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with photo stops at Lovett Library, along Germantown Avenue and at Rothe Florists.

Dozens of Mt. Airy businesses are participating, along with pop-up markets at several storefronts along the avenue. Food options include Federal Donuts, Cousins Maine Lobster, funnel cakes, Mexican street food and other vendors stationed throughout the corridor.

Visitors are encouraged to walk the route, which spans about 1.3 miles end to end. Street parking is available, and SEPTA’s Route 23 bus runs along Germantown Avenue.

Decemberfest Holiday Shopping Stroll

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Germantown Ave.
Between Johnson St. and Allens Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19119

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holiday Shopping Germantown Avenue Mt. Airy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Government

Could 'registry of historic eateries' help N.J. diners?

saving NJ diners

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Prevention

Why do people get headaches and migraines? A neurologist explains the science of head pain and how to treat it

Headache Causes

Books

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Here are 14 books with Philly ties

Book gift guide

Holidays

Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved