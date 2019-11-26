Deck the Hall Light Show returns to City Hall for 2019 holiday season

The Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross is back, once again illuminating City Hall through the holiday season.

The light show set to festive music will be projected onto the Market Street side of the building through New Year's Day. Catch the show between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. daily.

From Nov. 26 through Dec. 21, the show will repeat every hour Sunday through Thursday, and will run every 30 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights. Then starting Dec. 22, the Deck the Hall Light Show will repeat every 30 minutes daily.

New for the 2019 season, professional pianists and organists will be on-site every week for Play the Lights.

"Play the Lights will allow visitors to become a part of the magic with every note played. This interactive instrument will function like a normal keyboard but with added visual effects that are projected onto the façade of City Hall with each note played," Center City District officials said.

Visitors can check it out on Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.



While at City Hall, visitors can also enjoy Dilworth Park's Wintergarden with a new Chaddsford Winery station, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and cozy cabin with food and drink.

Through the holiday season, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is out front of City Hall, too. This year there's also a giant Ferris wheel on-site that's part of a new expansion of Christmas Village.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 1

5:30-8:30 p.m. daily | Free to attend

City Hall

1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.