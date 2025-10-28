Pa. Game Commission warns drivers to look out for 'increasingly active' deer

It's mating season for deer, which means the animals will be darting across the woods — and, in some cases, wandering onto roads.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning drivers to "slow down and stay alert" during this period, sometimes called "the rut." It typically lasts from mid-fall to early winter, and is further complicated by the end of daylight saving time Nov. 2. With "increasingly active" deer, the risk of collisions is higher. The autumn migration of yearling bucks to new ranges doesn't help, either.

"The months of October, November, and December are when deer are moving around the most, and for longer durations during the day," Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said in a release. "We encourage all drivers to practice safe behaviors and be especially mindful of intensified deer movement at this time of year."

The conditions are particularly risky in Pennsylvania, per a recent State Farm report. The insurance company recently ranked the worst states for animal collisions, based on claims filed between July 2024 and June 2025. Pennsylvania came in fifth, trailing only Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana and West Virginia, the riskiest state for more than a decade running. The odds of being involved in an animal collision were 1 in 62 for Pennsylvania drivers.

To improve these statistics, the Game Commission recommends drivers exercise utmost caution in areas with deer crossing signs and double-check for extra deer — they tend to travel in groups, so if there's one, there's likely more. Motorists are not required to report collisions to the Game Commission, but if they are claiming the carcass, they must call 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD within 24 hours.

If they hit a deer but it survives, officials recommend giving the animal space to recover and move. If it can't, and/or presents a public safety risk, drivers should call the Game Commission or a law enforcement agency. Travelers can also report dead deer to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for removal at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.