More News:

October 28, 2025

Pa. Game Commission warns drivers to look out for 'increasingly active' deer

The animals cross the road more frequently in the fall, and data suggests Pennsylvania is one of the riskiest states for collisions.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Deer
Deer crossings PA Gabriel Williams/Picture Perfect Visions/USFWS

The end of daylight saving time and deer mating season make October through December some of the riskiest months for animal collisions.

It's mating season for deer, which means the animals will be darting across the woods — and, in some cases, wandering onto roads.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning drivers to "slow down and stay alert" during this period, sometimes called "the rut." It typically lasts from mid-fall to early winter, and is further complicated by the end of daylight saving time Nov. 2. With "increasingly active" deer, the risk of collisions is higher. The autumn migration of yearling bucks to new ranges doesn't help, either.

MORE: Philly's waterways are polluted by billions of gallons of sewage each year, report finds

"The months of October, November, and December are when deer are moving around the most, and for longer durations during the day," Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said in a release. "We encourage all drivers to practice safe behaviors and be especially mindful of intensified deer movement at this time of year."

The conditions are particularly risky in Pennsylvania, per a recent State Farm report. The insurance company recently ranked the worst states for animal collisions, based on claims filed between July 2024 and June 2025. Pennsylvania came in fifth, trailing only Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana and West Virginia, the riskiest state for more than a decade running. The odds of being involved in an animal collision were 1 in 62 for Pennsylvania drivers.

To improve these statistics, the Game Commission recommends drivers exercise utmost caution in areas with deer crossing signs and double-check for extra deer — they tend to travel in groups, so if there's one, there's likely more. Motorists are not required to report collisions to the Game Commission, but if they are claiming the carcass, they must call 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD within 24 hours. 

If they hit a deer but it survives, officials recommend giving the animal space to recover and move. If it can't, and/or presents a public safety risk, drivers should call the Game Commission or a law enforcement agency. Travelers can also report dead deer to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for removal at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Deer Philadelphia Pennsylvania Game Commission Collisions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Haddonfield Fine Jewelers

Turn your unused valuables into cash at Haddonfield Fine Jewelers’ three-day buying event

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Multiple shooters suspected in Lincoln University shooting

LIncoln university shooting

Sponsored

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Health Stories

Kim Kardashian has a brain aneurysm — a hard-to-detect condition that often doesn't cause symptoms

Kim Kardashian Aneurysm

Books

Jake Tapper's new book tells story of extremist brought to justice

Jake Tapper Book

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to host week of free silent horror films with live organ music

Organist Peter Richard Conte photo by Ray Bailey.png

Eagles

The Eagles needed Tank Bigsby, and he trucked straight through the Giants

Tank-Bigsby-First-Down-Eagles-Giants-Week-8-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved