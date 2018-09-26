More Health:

September 26, 2018

Delaware receives $9 million in federal funding to address student mental health

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Education
06292018_generic_school_bus_unsplash Photo by Austin Pacheco/on Unsplash

.

A $9 million federal grant will help expand mental health services to students in Delaware.

The U.S. Department of Health, specifically the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, awarded the funds to Project DelAWARE, a partnership between Delaware's Department of Education and Department of Services for Children, Youth and Families, WHYY reported.

The grant will be distributed over five years to about one-fifth of the state's public school enrollment, supporting the Colonial, Capital, and Indian River school districts.

Officials plan to use funds to hire clinical staff on-site at schools, as well as give students better awareness of mental health services available to them.

A survey conducted by the University of Delaware in 2017 found that 16 percent of high school students in Delaware have considered suicide. For middle schools, the number was slightly higher, around 18 percent.

The number of high school and middle school students who committed suicide were 8 and 6 percent, respectively.

Though guidance counselors are already in place within the Delaware public school system, officials plan for the funds to enhance the availability of licensed, clinical social workers who can specifically work with students on behavioral health problems. A fuller staff to address childrens' needs could help ease the load of counselors already on site and, presumably, reach more students.

The money will also help train faculty on how to address mental health issues in students.

The First State will receive $1.8 million a year for the initiative.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Education Philadephia Funding Delaware Suicide

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

The McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park is closing
McFadden's

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Court

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault
Bill Cosby

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Health News

Why older skin heals with less scarring
0926201_scar_Flickr_CC

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.