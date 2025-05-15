More News:

May 15, 2025

Delco man allegedly tried to silence neighbor's dogs by tossing poisoned meatballs into their yard

Police say Mark E. Nugent, 63, of Marple, was caught on video throwing objects over a fence early Tuesday morning.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Animal Cruelty
Delco Dog Poison Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Marple Township resident Mark Nugent, 63, faces animal cruelty charges after surveillance video allegedly captured him tossing meat stuffed with rat poison into a neighbor's yard where two dogs live, police say.

A Delaware County man allegedly packed wads of raw meat with rat poison and threw them into his neighbor's yard on Tuesday morning in an apparent attempt to sicken the homeowner's dogs, authorities said.

Mark E. Nugent, 63, was charged Tuesday after investigators reviewed surveillance video that allegedly shows him tossing meat over a fence and into the yard of a property in the Broomall section of Marple Township.

MORE: Former Langhorne police officer charged with trying to dupe 76-year-old woman out of $500,000 estate

When Marple Township police arrived at the home, they found about 10 balls of meat stuffed with green mouse or rat poison pellets, the Delaware County Daily Times reported Wednesday. In videos provided to investigators by the homeowners, Nugent allegedly is seen throwing the meat into the yard around 4:45 a.m.

The homeowners told police they also had found hundreds of pieces of chocolate scattered on their property last week. Both chocolate and the rodent poisons are highly toxic to dogs and can cause a range of symptoms that could be deadly if not treated quickly. The dog owners in Marple did not report any injuries to their two pets.

Doorbell camera video obtained by 6ABC shows a man chucking objects into the family's yard during the overnight hours. The owner of the dogs told the station one of the pets had the meat in its mouth, but the owner's child noticed and was able to take it away before the dog swallowed it.

Investigators said Nugent had made several 911 calls in the past to complain about dogs barking.

A Marple police officer who knocked on Nugent's door Tuesday said the man answered dressed in the same clothing as the person shown in the video throwing the meat over the fence.

Nugent is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, loitering and prowling at night, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. He was released from jail after posting bail set at 10% of $50,000. Nugent has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 29.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Animal Cruelty Marple Township Poison Police Dogs Crime Broomall Delaware County

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-police officer charged with trying to dupe woman out of $500,000 estate

Langhorne Police Officer

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Adult Health

Men are twice as likely to die of broken heart syndrome as women

Broken Heart Syndrome

Arts & Culture

At the Arden Theatre, viewers can watch 'Rent' from a couch

Couch seats Rent Arden

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fan Expo and Italian Market Festival

Weekend guide

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2025 win-loss predictions

051525JalenHurtsJeffreyLurie

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved