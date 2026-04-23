Delco police officers told drug dealer about investigations and took cocaine as payment, prosecutors say

Two Delaware County police officers have been arrested for allegedly informing a drug dealer about investigations and accepting cocaine for their assistance.

State officials said Vincent Procopio, 34, and Domenic Dellabarba, 27, obstructed law enforcement through their associations with the dealer. Procopio, a detective with the Sharon Hill Police Department, allegedly informed the dealer of active inquiries and whether acquaintances were cooperating with the police in exchange for drugs. According to prosecutors, Dellabarba, a patrol officer in the same department, kept the dealer informed of any arrest warrants. Both men allegedly tampered with evidence.

Procopio is facing numerous felony bribery and drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver. Dellabarba is charged with possession and obstruction of law enforcement, among other crimes.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has not identified the dealer who is providing information to law enforcement.

"The actions of these sworn officers were betrayals of the community and of their fellow officers, who abided by their sworn oaths to protect and serve," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "These selfish, criminal acts also stain the reputations of many public servants who make sacrifices for their communities every day across the Commonwealth."

Procopio and Dellabara are also defendants in an ongoing civil rights case brought by an inmate at Montgomery County Correctional Facility. The man alleges that the officers punched and kicked him after their colleague hit him with a car, and that he was denied medical attention for hours upon his arrest.

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