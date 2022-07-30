Former NBA player in heartbreaking viral videos was once a star at St. Joseph's University

When Delonte West left the St. Joseph's University basketball team in 2004 to enter the NBA Draft, it would have been hard to imagine that the promising player would someday be panhandling at gas stations.



But that's exactly what happened to him.

Several videos of the former star and the lifestyle he's now leading in Virginia have gone viral on social media this summer.

In June, he was filmed begging for money, wandering around a convenience store parking lot and answering questions from fans who recognized him on the street with a surprisingly positive attitude.

This week, another fan found West at a Virginia gas station. He took the time to give the young boy some uplifting advice.

"Keep working hard, you know what I mean?" he said. "If they can do it, you can do it."

The boy's mother was curious about West's fall from grace. She wanted to know what happened to the approximately

during his eight years in the NBA.

"I took care of all my family," he said, noting that he bought homes for many of his relatives and paid for some to go to college. "I stand on my own two (feet)... I don't expect anything in return."

West was also very open when he was interviewed by another fan a few days earlier.

"Sometimes I forget I even play basketball," he said.

TMZ followed this up with an

where West addressed the panhandling directly.

"It is what it is," West said. "I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies."

West was a freshman at St. Joe's in 2001. He came from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, near Washington D.C. where he was named the All Met Basketball Player of the Year by the Washington Post.

At St. Joe's, West and Jameer Nelson – a Chester native who was the NCAA's player of the year in 2004 – led what was widely regarded as one of the best backcourts in American college basketball at the time.

West had a stellar junior year in 2004, when the Hawks had a 30-2 record and made it to the elite eight in the March Madness tournament. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.7 assists per game that year.

Instead of returning to St. Joe's for his senior year, West chose to enter the draft and was signed by the Boston Celtics in the first round as the 24th pick overall.

Over the course of an eight-year NBA career, he also went on to play for the Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. He clocked 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game on average.

But West's success on the court early in his career obscured his long-standing mental health issues.

He's struggled since he was a teen, but in October 2008 West had to leave the Cavaliers' training camp due to a mental health crisis and was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

In September 2009, he was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and was found to be in possession of three guns he wasn't licensed to carry. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of unmonitored probation and 40 hours of community service.

It was around this time that West allegedly had an affair with the mother of his Cavaliers teammate Lebron James. Although he's denied this, West has also fanned the rumor on social media over the years.

West grew up poor, so now that he was making millions of dollars in the NBA he didn't hesitate to spend money on his relatives.

But it seems he did this at his own expense. During the NBA lockout In 2011, West was reportedly broke. He applied for a job at Home Depot and ultimately worked at a furniture store since he couldn't play abroad while on probation.

By that point, the best days of West's basketball career were behind him.

His NBA stint ended in October 2012 when the Mavericks suspended him indefinitely after he reportedly got into arguments with teammates following pre-season losses. West went on to play in the NBA D-league and professionally in China and Venezuela, but an injury ended his career for good in 2015.

This is when reports of West living on the street and panhandling began surfacing online.

In 2020, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took his former player under his wing by picking him up at a Texas gas station and paying for him to attend rehab in Florida.

Although West stayed clean for a time and got a job at the facility, he was arrested for public intoxication and related charges last year.

Things were looking up this spring when West was included in the draft for rapper Ice Cube's BIG3, a three-on-three league populated mostly by aging NBA veterans.

But West was not picked and just a few weeks later he resurfaced in Virginia.