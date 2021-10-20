More News:

October 20, 2021

Delonte West arrested in Florida after alleged incident with police

The former NBA player has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness in recent years

By Michael Tanenbaum
Delonte West Arrest Florida RON JENKINS/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM/MCT/SIPA USA

Delonte West, 38, was arrested in Boynton Beach, Florida on Oct. 19, 2021. The former NBA player, who has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness, allegedly was drunk and caused a disruption outside a police station.

Former St. Joseph's University standout Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night in south Florida after an alleged drunken encounter with police, authorities said.

West, 38, was jailed in Palm Beach County overnight and released Wednesday morning following an incident in Boynton Beach, where he was stopped by officers after allegedly shouting and banging on the doors to the police station, TMZ reported.

West was carrying open bottles of vodka and beer, police said, and was shouting obscenities when officers confronted him. Initially, West tried to walk away from police, but was ordered to stop and put down the bottles. One officer reportedly pulled out a Taser when West put his hands in his pants, but West ultimately was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.

Authorities said West "continued to be belligerent" and showed signs of intoxication.

West is facing charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting without violence and carrying an open container.

West starred for the Hawks during their undefeated run in 2003-04, which ended in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. His NBA career spanned from 2004 to 2012, including notable stints with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, and ended with the Dallas Mavericks.

After playing internationally for a brief period, West's health and well-being began to unravel as he struggled with substance abuse and homelessness.

Over the past several years, efforts from friends and former teammates — including Jameer Nelson, former St. Joe's coach Phil Martelli and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers — failed to help West successfully get his life back on track.

When Mavericks owner Mark Cuban arranged to help West last year, he entered rehab in Florida and had been showing progress in his recovery. He landed a job at the rehab facility and had seemingly turned a corner before this setback. 

West will be due in court in November in connection with Boynton Beach incident.

Michael Tanenbaum
