A brain game may cut risk of Alzheimer's disease by 25%, study finds

So-called "brain training" games may help guard against Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia, a new study suggests.



The research found some older adults who completed specific cognitive exercises, called speed training, lowered their risk of developing dementia by 25%. Scientists put participants through the speed training games during a three-year period, and then followed up on their cognitive function over 20 years.

The speed training, available on the BrainHQ app, shows participants objects on a screen and asks them to make quick decisions about the objects. This teaches the brain to process information quickly and accurately, researchers said. The games are adaptive, meaning they get more challenging when participants are successful. They also get easier when participants struggle.

The study, published Monday in an Alzheimer's Association journal, involved 2,800 people 65 and older from six states, including central Pennsylvania. Those randomly selected to receive speed training completed 60-to-75-minute sessions twice each week for five weeks. Six months later, some participants were asked to complete booster sessions totaling 1 to 12 1/2 hours. Those participants then completed additional booster sessions two years after that.

Over the next two decades, researchers tracked the participants' Medicare records to see whether they developed dementia. The initial speed training appeared to have little impact, researchers said, but the participants that completed the booster sessions were 25% less likely to develop dementia.

Other participants took part in games developed to help memory and reasoning skills, but those games did not appear to have any affect on preventing dementia.