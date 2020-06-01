More News:

June 01, 2020

Denise Nakano says goodbye to NBC10 after 17 years

Media companies hit hard by economic toll of COVID-19 crisis

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Television
Denise Nakano NBC10 Denise Nakano/Facebook

Denise Nakano spent 17 years with NBC10 covering the Philadelphia area. She announced Monday that she will no longer be with the station.

Longtime NBC10 anchor Denise Nakano is leaving the Philadelphia station after 17 years. 

Nakano, a veteran reporter, tweeted about her departure Monday morning.

Nakano did not specify the reason for her departure, but Crossing Broad reported that NBC10 has begun offering buyouts to interested employees. 

In a separate Facebook post, Nakano noted the ongoing hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic and said she plans to spend the summer at the Jersey Shore.

Saturday night’s 11 newscast was my last newscast at NBC10. After 17 years with NBC10, it’s with a heavy heart that I...

Posted by Denise Nakano on Monday, June 1, 2020

"This unprecedented pandemic has brought uncertainly to the doorstep of so many. We find ourselves dealing with sudden changes in the lives we knew before the coronavirus hit our country," Nakano said. "But I’m certain we will find our way through it. I’m not sure what’s next for me, but I will embrace whatever it may be and continue to move forward with gratitude. In the immediate future, I plan to enjoy my beloved Jersey Shore as I commit to a summer of beach bum relaxation and finally having weekends off with my family."

The Philadelphia media landscape has been impacted by buyouts, layoffs and furloughs in recent weeks. 

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week that CBS3 had laid off 14 people, including sports anchor Leslie Van Arsdall. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reportedly eliminated about half of its advertising department. 

News organizations across the country — including Vice, Quartz, BuzzFeed and The Atlantic — announced layoffs over the past month as an already struggling ndustry reels from the economic toll of the pandemic.

The Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, is providing an updated list of newsroom layoffs and furloughs.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Television Philadelphia NBC10 Journalism

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

John McMullen: As our nation burns, it's impossible to 'stick to sports'
Philly George Floyd protests

Protests

Commissioner Outlaw: Saturday's violence, looting were disrespectful to criminal justice reform movement
Philly George Floyd protests

Prevention

How coronavirus contact tracing works in a state praised as a model
COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: The backup QB situation, the improved defense, and more
053120JavonHargrave

Art

Strawberry Mansion scores $50,000 for winning Vans sneaker design contest
Vans Philadelphia contest

Festivals

PrideFLIX is a five-week virtual film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ stories
Pride film festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved