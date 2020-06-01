Denise Nakano says goodbye to NBC10 after 17 years

Longtime NBC10 anchor Denise Nakano is leaving the Philadelphia station after 17 years.

Nakano, a veteran reporter, tweeted about her departure Monday morning.



Nakano did not specify the reason for her departure, but Crossing Broad reported that NBC10 has begun offering buyouts to interested employees.

In a separate Facebook post, Nakano noted the ongoing hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic and said she plans to spend the summer at the Jersey Shore.

Saturday night’s 11 newscast was my last newscast at NBC10. After 17 years with NBC10, it’s with a heavy heart that I... Posted by Denise Nakano on Monday, June 1, 2020

"This unprecedented pandemic has brought uncertainly to the doorstep of so many. We find ourselves dealing with sudden changes in the lives we knew before the coronavirus hit our country," Nakano said. "But I’m certain we will find our way through it. I’m not sure what’s next for me, but I will embrace whatever it may be and continue to move forward with gratitude. In the immediate future, I plan to enjoy my beloved Jersey Shore as I commit to a summer of beach bum relaxation and finally having weekends off with my family."

The Philadelphia media landscape has been impacted by buyouts, layoffs and furloughs in recent weeks.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week that CBS3 had laid off 14 people, including sports anchor Leslie Van Arsdall. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reportedly eliminated about half of its advertising department.



News organizations across the country — including Vice, Quartz, BuzzFeed and The Atlantic — announced layoffs over the past month as an already struggling ndustry reels from the economic toll of the pandemic.

The Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, is providing an updated list of newsroom layoffs and furloughs.