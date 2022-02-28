More Events:

February 28, 2022

Devil's Den hosting true crime event, drag brunch in March

The gastropub is offering guests a chance to win prizes by answering trivia questions about infamous Philly cases

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Devil's Den Beer Selection Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce

Devil's Den is hosting a true crime event and two drag performances in March. Above, the beer selection at the South Philly bar.

Devil's Den is hosting three events in March, beginning with the third installment of its true crime series, hosted by former police detective Sarah Cailean. 

On Thursday, March 10, guests at the South Philadelphia gastropub will be presented with obscure cold cases and devastating true crime tales from the Philly area. Guests will be able to earn prizes by answering trivia questions about infamous and lesser-known cases.

The presentation will run from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available now for $15. 

Cailean currently works as an independent consultant on cold cases, and as a cold case correspondent on HLN. 

Cailean has hosted the previous two installments of true crime stories at Devil's Den, including the Bonnie and Clyde-style Valentine's Day event, featuring murderous couples. 

"Folks today have shown such a strong interest in learning of past true crime tales — whether it be through podcasts or documentaries — so I'm happy that I can share my knowledge of true crimes and deliver telling stories that captivate the crowds because of my background as a past police officer and detective," Cailean said ahead of Devil's Den's Valentine's Day true crime special. 

For those looking for something a little less dangerous, the South Philly bar is also hosting two drag shows in March as part of its fan-favorite "Drag Me to the Den" series.

On Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m., Devil's Den's ordinary Sunday brunch service will be transformed into a performance space, featuring Sutton Fearce, Ivana Blackout and other local drag performers.

Tickets for the boozy brunch edition are available online. Attendees can try new seasonal brunch menu options, including $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas. 

"Drag Me to the Den" will return for a primetime edition on Thursday, March 24 at 8 p.m., featuring Sapphira Christa, Buttakup and Zephyra Rivers. 

Tickets are available now. Guests can try beers from Brewery Ommegang and Duvel Moortgat Brewery, which will be featured during the performance. 

Cocktails include the on-theme Glamazon, made with vodka, elderflower and champagne, or The Shade, made with vodka, mint syrup, butterfly pea tea, lime and ginger beer. 

Tickets for both shows are discounted until the day before the show, beginning at $10. 

Devil's Den is following all Philadelphia COVID-19 guidance. Currently, proof of vaccination is not required, but masking is required to enter the venue. Masks can be removed once people are seated and actively eating or drinking. 

Phelonius 2.0 and Drag Me To The Den

March 10, 13 and 24Various times | True crime tickets $15, Drag tickets $10Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

