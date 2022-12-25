DeVonta Smith's Grinch-inspired TD celebration, 'stealing' from Salvation Army bucket, brings out humorless critics

The Philadelphia Eagles squandered an opportunity to lock up the NFC's top seed on Christmas Eve, turning the ball over four times in a 40-34 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The L certainly stings for Eagles fans, but the game was one of the most entertaining NFC East battles in recent memory, with a valiant performance from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and another stellar outing from second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

With the game tied at 27 in the fourth quarter, Smith caught his second touchdown of the night and immediately went for what seems to have been a planned celebration. He and teammate Quez Watkins went over to the red Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone, where it traditionally appears at AT&T Stadium during the holiday season. Smith pretended to put on a ski mask, kicked down an imaginary door and "stole" from the red charity kettle.

Only Smith can explain exactly what he was thinking, but anyone should have been able to piece together that he was impersonating the Grinch, and simply using the Salvation Army bucket as a prop. Some disingenuous moralists — most of them probably Cowboys fans — decided this harmless television moment was in shockingly poor taste and used it to trash both Smith and Philly. How dare Smith take ... nothing from charity?! What kind of example is this for children?

Earlier this month, Smith, 24, hosted his second annual Coat Giveaway with the Boys & Girls Club of Camden at a local Dick's Sporting Goods store.

After the celebration, many others lauded Smith's creativity and tweeted that the Grinch celebration was perfectly executed for the moment.

Some also took the opportunity to criticize the Salvation Army over allegations that the organization historically has discriminated against gay and transgender people. Although the Protestant, mission-based organization has pledged to serve the LGBTQ+ community, controversy over its alleged biases led Macy's to end its partnership with the organization this fall. Nearly 30 million Americans receive direct assistance annually from the Salvation Army, which provides a range of social services to people in need.