DeVonta Smith's Grinch-inspired TD celebration, 'stealing' from Salvation Army bucket, brings out humorless critics

December 25, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles squandered an opportunity to lock up the NFC's top seed on Christmas Eve, turning the ball over four times in a 40-34 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
The L certainly stings for Eagles fans, but the game was one of the most entertaining NFC East battles in recent memory, with a valiant performance from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and another stellar outing from second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
With the game tied at 27 in the fourth quarter, Smith caught his second touchdown of the night and immediately went for what seems to have been a planned celebration. He and teammate Quez Watkins went over to the red Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone, where it traditionally appears at AT&T Stadium during the holiday season. Smith pretended to put on a ski mask, kicked down an imaginary door and "stole" from the red charity kettle.
Omg Devonta Smith just put on a ski mask, kicked open the door and robbed the Salvation Army bucket after scoring a TD in Dallas pic.twitter.com/ihuC6RFWEe— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 24, 2022
Only Smith can explain exactly what he was thinking, but anyone should have been able to piece together that he was impersonating the Grinch, and simply using the Salvation Army bucket as a prop. Some disingenuous moralists — most of them probably Cowboys fans — decided this harmless television moment was in shockingly poor taste and used it to trash both Smith and Philly. How dare Smith take ... nothing from charity?! What kind of example is this for children?
Stealing gifts from the Salvation Army makes officially makes Devonta Smith a Philly scumbag— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 24, 2022
For many years now the Dallas Cowboys have promoted The Salvation Army positively and raised only positive awareness for them with their celebrations involving the iconic bucket.— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 25, 2022
Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have promoted stealing from the Salvation Army bucket. https://t.co/PEXpCTNZUm
Devonta Smith really just stole out of the Salvation Army bucket. That’s some evil shit right there— B (@RadioBren) December 24, 2022
Did Smith just celebrate by stealing money from the Salvation Army? Weird flex— Shippy (@ShippySpins) December 24, 2022
My 2 year old son really just came up to me and ask “dad why did Davonte Smith steal the presents from the Salvation Army bowl doesn’t he know they are going to the less fortunate and need Christmas cheer too?”— Haul Pamilton 🔨👨🏽🌾 (@HaulPamilton) December 25, 2022
Disgusting if you ask me.
Nothing screams Philly more than the birds celebrating a touchdown by pretending to take things out of the Salvation Army bucket near the end zone— Kierstyn Smith (@kierstyn_smith) December 24, 2022
I cannot fathom devonte smith fake taking money out of the Salvation Army bucket…#flyhomeeagles— grant needleman (@grantneedle23) December 25, 2022
Devonte Smith TD celebration was stealing from the Salvation Army bucket. Very Philly of him.— Ryan Falcon (@iamryanfalcon) December 24, 2022
Earlier this month, Smith, 24, hosted his second annual Coat Giveaway with the Boys & Girls Club of Camden at a local Dick's Sporting Goods store.
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is hosting his annual “Coat Giveaway” tonight in Moorestown to benefit kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County.— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 20, 2022
Each child is going home with a new winter coat in addition to a shopping spree, courtesy of Smith and Dick’s Sporting Goods. pic.twitter.com/NDAV7a7tc6
After the celebration, many others lauded Smith's creativity and tweeted that the Grinch celebration was perfectly executed for the moment.
Devonta Smith with the Grinch inspired celebration. 11/10 execution 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/wxsRfeh3a1— Sam Thornton (@samcthornton) December 24, 2022
Devonta Smith with a grinch celebration 😂😂— Bugsy Berto Siegel (@bugsyberto) December 24, 2022
Took all the toys out! 😂😂
Live look at DeVonta Smith stealing from the Salvation Army kettle on Christmas Eve. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iXJdCRlyTZ— Elliott ⭐⭐ (@jacketstime) December 24, 2022
So many people are gonna be fake mad about Devonta Smith fake stealing presents from the Salvation Army kettle— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 24, 2022
devonta smith getting hate for imitating the grinch but people still wear zeke, tyreek, ap, and deshaun watson jerseys😭😭😭— Turbo Phos (@PhosTurbo) December 25, 2022
Some also took the opportunity to criticize the Salvation Army over allegations that the organization historically has discriminated against gay and transgender people. Although the Protestant, mission-based organization has pledged to serve the LGBTQ+ community, controversy over its alleged biases led Macy's to end its partnership with the organization this fall. Nearly 30 million Americans receive direct assistance annually from the Salvation Army, which provides a range of social services to people in need.
Smith isn't the first player to make use of the Salvation Army bucket as a prop for a touchdown celebration. On Thanksgiving night, Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot and his teammates played a game of whack-a-mole with the kettle. They were all fined thousands of dollars.
Cowboys TE Salvation Army whack-a-mole!!! pic.twitter.com/6HqMTlADJ0— Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 25, 2022
In the Cowboys' win over the Indianapolis Colts the following week, running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott did a jack-in-the-box celebration in the bucket. They each were fined $13,261 for the celebration, and Elliott previously was fined in 2018 for literally putting $21 into the kettle.
Zeke Elliott with the jack-in-the-box celly after putting the Cowboys up 47-19 😅pic.twitter.com/kDBVGdd64Z— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 5, 2022
Smith could be looking at a fine of his own, unless the NFL either saw the celebration for what it was — entertainment — or strictly bases these fines on whether the red bucket is directly touched in some way. It makes no sense for players to be tempted with a prop that they're not allowed to interact with while cameras are following them around. The league's fines support former players through the NFL Foundation, and many players appear willing to risk that money for a fun celebration.
In the wake of Saturday's loss, the Eagles will look to clinch again at home next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who are suddenly in playoff contention in the NFC South.
Smith crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career on Saturday night. Over the last four games, he's caught 23 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns.
Year 2 Smitty 🤝 1K Smitty@FirstrustBank | @DeVontaSmith_6 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pVB7sbk1q8— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 25, 2022