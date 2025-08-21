More Culture:

August 21, 2025

Dîner en Blanc will be held at Girard College

The 13th annual pop-up has a 'Great Gatsby' theme this year. About 5,000 guests are expected Thursday night.

Diner en Blanc HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Dîner en Blanc organizers announce the secret location of the al fresco party the day of the event. The 2016 dinner at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps is pictured above.

Philadelphia's premier pop-up picnic is heading to Fairmount for the first time in its 13-year history.

Dîner en Blanc will be held Thursday night outside Founder's Hall at Girard College, its organizers said. The annual al fresco party attracts roughly 5,000 guests, all of whom dress in white for the occasion. The location is traditionally kept under wraps until minutes before the event.

MORE: Stephen Starr to open his first new Philly restaurant in 3 years Monday in Rittenhouse

Dîner en Blanc has a "Great Gatsby" theme this year to celebrate the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel's 100th anniversary. The evening's entertainment will include appropriately vintage acts like Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society, which plays 1920s jazz, and Gimlet Girls, a dance troupe of flappers. Guests can also ride in old school automobiles from Philly City Tours, play croquet or hop in the photo booth.

Last year, the party traveled to LOVE Park. Other past locations include Boathouse Row, the Avenue of the Arts and Logan Square, where the first Philly-based Dîner en Blanc was held. While the event has nearly 80 iterations in cities across the globe, the Philadelphia pop-up is the largest in the U.S.

Registration for the 2025 party opened in July. As always, guests are expected to bring their own utensils, chairs, table, picnic basket and trash bag. They can also pack their own food or order off the Dîner en Blanc catering menu in advance.

