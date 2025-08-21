Dîner en Blanc will be held at Girard College

Philadelphia's premier pop-up picnic is heading to Fairmount for the first time in its 13-year history.

Dîner en Blanc will be held Thursday night outside Founder's Hall at Girard College, its organizers said. The annual al fresco party attracts roughly 5,000 guests, all of whom dress in white for the occasion. The location is traditionally kept under wraps until minutes before the event.

Dîner en Blanc has a "Great Gatsby" theme this year to celebrate the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel's 100th anniversary. The evening's entertainment will include appropriately vintage acts like Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society, which plays 1920s jazz, and Gimlet Girls, a dance troupe of flappers. Guests can also ride in old school automobiles from Philly City Tours, play croquet or hop in the photo booth.

Last year, the party traveled to LOVE Park. Other past locations include Boathouse Row, the Avenue of the Arts and Logan Square, where the first Philly-based Dîner en Blanc was held. While the event has nearly 80 iterations in cities across the globe, the Philadelphia pop-up is the largest in the U.S.

Registration for the 2025 party opened in July. As always, guests are expected to bring their own utensils, chairs, table, picnic basket and trash bag. They can also pack their own food or order off the Dîner en Blanc catering menu in advance.

