More Events:

July 14, 2025

Registration for 'Great Gatsby'-themed Dîner en Blanc opens Wednesday

The annual picnic returns Aug. 21 with jazz music, dancing and vintage cars. As always, the location is kept secret until the day of the event.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Diner En Blanc
Diner en Blanc Philly Provided Image/Le Dîner en Blanc

Philadelphia will host its 13th Dîner en Blanc on Thursday, Aug. 21, at a secret location to be announced the day of the event. Registration for the annual picnic opens Wednesday.

Le Dîner en Blanc, the annual pop-up picnic that pays homage to Parisian tradition, will open registration on Wednesday for people looking to attend Philly's 13th edition of the mysterious communal dinner on Thursday, Aug. 21. This year's theme is inspired by the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic Jazz Age novel "The Great Gatsby."

Registration for the event is meant for people who are on the waitlist for Dîner en Blanc, which brought about 5,000 people dressed in white to feast at LOVE Park last year. Before registration opens, spots are reserved each year for members who attended the prior year's dinner and friends they've chosen to sponsor. Tickets are sold in pairs for $56 each, plus a $14 membership fee per person.

MORE: Federal Donuts, Asher's Chocolates roll out a Phish-inspired doughnut

This year's picnic follows the custom of withholding the secret location of the event until shortly before it begins. Past sites have included Logan Circle, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Navy Yard and the Avenue of the Arts. On the night of the dinner, attendees meet at a designated time and place where volunteers will lead them to the picnic grounds.

Everyone who attends must bring their own table, chairs, utensils, picnic basket and garbage bag. Meals can either be brought from home or ordered from Dîner en Blanc's gourmet catering menu. Disposable plates and cups are not allowed, and the picnic is held rain or shine.

Entertainment this year will include jazz music from Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society and other bands still to be announced. Dance teachers will offer lessons on footwork for the Charleston, and the scene will be set with vintage cars and croquet games. Guests donning their all-white attire are encouraged to experiment with styles from the 1920s.

People interested in getting tickets can create an account at the Dîner en Blanc website to receive invitations for registration, which opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Registration will remain open until the event reaches full capacity.

Le Dîner en Blanc

Thursday, Aug. 21
Time and place to be determined | Tickets sold in pairs ($56 each)
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Diner En Blanc Philadelphia Picnics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - OC WOW

Ocean City, NJ brings the wows!
Limited - Visit Crawford - Water with Wooden Steps

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Spotted lanternflies are sparse here, but an expert predicts a resurgence

where are the lanternflys

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Wutangclan - Carroll

Parenting

For most kids, camp homesickness is just a 'bump in the road.' A CHOP expert explains how parents should respond

Camp Homesickness

Recreation

As trans athletes face barriers, a Philly group offers LGBTQ+ leagues

Stonewall Philly Volleyball

Family-Friendly

Adorable baby parades return to the Jersey Shore this summer

Jersey Shore baby parades

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved