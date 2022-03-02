More Sports:

March 02, 2022

The dogs of the 2022 NFL Combine

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030222Opal2 Jimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice

Opal is a good girl.

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is filled with coaches, front office personnel, players, and media. Just as importantly, there are also dogs. On Wednesday morning, I wandered around trying to find them all so that I could get to know them a little better.

Brutus

030222Brutus

From: North Carolina

Likes: Snuggles.

Dislikes: When people don't pet him.

Note: Brutus continuously tried to give me his paw, which I wasn't allowed to accept.

Opal

030222Opal

From: Colorado

Likes: Snow.

Dislikes: When bigger dogs try to bully her.

Panther

030222Panther

From: Kansas City

Likes: His brothers and sisters (three other dogs, and two cats).

Dislikes: 14-hour work days.

Pongo

030222Pongo

From: Miami

Likes: Playing in the water at the beach, and his stuffies.

Dislikes: No known dislikes.

Sherman

030222Sherman
030222Sherman2

From: Michigan

Likes: His Kong ball.

Dislikes: Fireworks.

Sprout

030222Sprout

From: Kansas City

Likes: Chasing balls and catching bad guys.

Dislikes: Staying in one spot for too long.

You're welcome for this important service.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dogs

Videos

Featured

Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Government

Philadelphia's employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement delayed indefinitely
Philadelphia COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Health News

U.S. births continued downward trend in first half of 2021, CDC report shows
U.S. Birth Rate

Lifestyle

Philadelphia's Main Line to be featured on special edition Monopoly board
Main Line Monopoly

Music

Philly band to recreate The Beatles' iconic 1969 rooftop show at Independence Visitor Center
Echo Kid Beatles

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved