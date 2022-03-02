The dogs of the 2022 NFL Combine

March 02, 2022
The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is filled with coaches, front office personnel, players, and media. Just as importantly, there are also dogs. On Wednesday morning, I wandered around trying to find them all so that I could get to know them a little better.
From: North Carolina
Likes: Snuggles.
Dislikes: When people don't pet him.
Note: Brutus continuously tried to give me his paw, which I wasn't allowed to accept.
From: Colorado
Likes: Snow.
Dislikes: When bigger dogs try to bully her.
From: Kansas City
Likes: His brothers and sisters (three other dogs, and two cats).
Dislikes: 14-hour work days.
From: Miami
Likes: Playing in the water at the beach, and his stuffies.
Dislikes: No known dislikes.
From: Michigan
Likes: His Kong ball.
Dislikes: Fireworks.
From: Kansas City
Likes: Chasing balls and catching bad guys.
Dislikes: Staying in one spot for too long.
You're welcome for this important service.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader