The dogs of the 2022 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is filled with coaches, front office personnel, players, and media. Just as importantly, there are also dogs. On Wednesday morning, I wandered around trying to find them all so that I could get to know them a little better.

Brutus

From: North Carolina

Likes: Snuggles.

Dislikes: When people don't pet him.

Note: Brutus continuously tried to give me his paw, which I wasn't allowed to accept.

Opal

From: Colorado

Likes: Snow.

Dislikes: When bigger dogs try to bully her.

Panther

From: Kansas City

Likes: His brothers and sisters (three other dogs, and two cats).

Dislikes: 14-hour work days.

Pongo

From: Miami

Likes: Playing in the water at the beach, and his stuffies.

Dislikes: No known dislikes.

Sherman

From: Michigan

Likes: His Kong ball.

Dislikes: Fireworks.

Sprout

From: Kansas City

Likes: Chasing balls and catching bad guys.

Dislikes: Staying in one spot for too long.

You're welcome for this important service.

