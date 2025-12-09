Dollar General to pay $1.55 million for allegedly overcharging Pa. customers

Dollar General agreed to pay $1.55 million to Pennsylvania to settle a lawsuit over the company's alleged upcharging.

Attorney General Dave Sunday accused the discount chain of repeatedly charging customers a higher price at the register than the one advertised on store shelves, in violation of state consumer protection law. Dollar General failed over 40% of the pricing accuracy inspections conducted at its Pennsylvania stores between 2019 and 2023, according to Sunday's office. While the corporation admitted no wrongdoing, it will pay $1.55 million in penalties and investigative fees to settle the attorney general's suit. It must also increase staff training and audits to ensure compliance.

Under the terms of the settlement, Dollar General will conduct at least two surprise pricing audits at its roughly 900 locations in Pennsylvania each fiscal year. It must also run an "enhanced" assessment at locations that fail three or more audits in a 12-month period.

The settlement stipulates that Dollar General maintain enough staff to update shelf tags each week, and correct any known or reported pricing inaccuracies within 24 hours. The company must also post a notice at cash registers informing customers that the lowest advertised price on an item will be honored, and they may request a price override where necessary.

"Our investigation found widespread and repeated instances of Pennsylvanians being overcharged at checkout — blatant deception of customers all over the Commonwealth," Sunday said in a statement. "We are hopeful the corporation takes this settlement very seriously as Pennsylvanians expect to pay the price that is on stickers and labels."

Sunday advised consumers who notice stores charging higher prices at the register to report the businesses to the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Complaints can be filed on online, via email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov or over the phone at 717-787-3391.

